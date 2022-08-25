What's new

When is the establishment/"neutrals" going to remove PPP in Sindh?

Simple question. Sindh is at a boiling point and so is the majority of Sindhis. Add the ridiculous outdated infrastructure, overall neglect (rural areas) combined with the floods. No sewage, drainage, or roads in many areas. It is a perfect recipe for a disaster and another potential regional insurgency emerging.

Elections in Sindh are being openly corrupted and nothing is done about this. Why have the bad apples among the waderas not been dealt with?

Why is the most corrupt and incompetent political party PPP still in power in Sindh when the majority are voting against them and when election fraud is taking place in broad daylight in Sindh to keep them in power as well as intimidation in villages and elsewhere by their cohorts? Instead the chor khandaan is doing PR stunts when he and his family have stolen billions of dollars throughout the many decades of their incompetent rule.


Where is the Pakistani establishment and "neutrals"? Do they want the undoing of Pakistan?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562344922681942016

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562364312978612224

What a shame Pakistan has turned into.

یہ کیسا پاکستان ہے جس میں لوگ جانوروں سے بدتر زندگی گزار رہے ہیں نرم بستر تو ایک طرف کھانے کے لے گرم روٹی تک نہں حکومت چوروں کے ھاتھوں میں عمران خان کے خلاف ساذش تیار کرنا خا​
 

