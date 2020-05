In western Rajasthan, the high occurrence of leukaemia prompted physicians to support studies that determined whether the Pokhran nuclear test in 1974 was responsible in any way. Comprehensive research in the field of malignancy undertaken by R G Sharma and his collaborators at Dr S N Medical College in Jodhpur, the results of which were released in September 1992 in the Indian Journal of Cancer. Following the first 1974 test, Sharma and his partners identified 2,662 new cancer cases. In a 2012 “GLOBOCAN” World Health Organization’s (WHO) survey, five lakh deaths due to cancer have been recorded. One in 2,500 citizens, according to a preliminary estimate, dies from cancer. In Khetolai, the same estimate shows a quadruple increase with respect to the national level: one in 500 individuals succumbs to cancer. In other figures, the Department of Atomic Energy found that 70% of the health-related deaths linked to atomic energy hubs have been triggered by cancer over the past 20 years. However, no further research was carried out notwithstanding these alarming findings.