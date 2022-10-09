When Imran Khan Used to be a Like-Minded Patwari!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 12,501
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
Those who know Imran Khan from Lahore to London are well aware of the fact that Imran khan was a Patwari by heart from his cricketing years. Many thought he would eventually join Pmln if he set his eyes on politics.
When he started Politics time and again he got astray by vested interests. Countless times he had been pro-MNS and similarly anti-MNS, he swung like a pendulum from one extreme to the other. Google is full of material related to the thread, I will share a couple here.
When he started Politics time and again he got astray by vested interests. Countless times he had been pro-MNS and similarly anti-MNS, he swung like a pendulum from one extreme to the other. Google is full of material related to the thread, I will share a couple here.