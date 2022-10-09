What's new

When Imran Khan Used to be a Like-Minded Patwari!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,501
20
26,872
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Those who know Imran Khan from Lahore to London are well aware of the fact that Imran khan was a Patwari by heart from his cricketing years. Many thought he would eventually join Pmln if he set his eyes on politics.
1665342555933.png

When he started Politics time and again he got astray by vested interests. Countless times he had been pro-MNS and similarly anti-MNS, he swung like a pendulum from one extreme to the other. Google is full of material related to the thread, I will share a couple here.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579016462614028289
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579025435379519488
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,510
0
6,059
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Many thought he would eventually join Pmln if he set his eyes on politics.
Click to expand...
only if you would have made him the boss. there was no room for two narcissuses (or is it narcissi) (fat chor and him) with equally inflated egos.

whe he was made PM he wanted to lead OIC or else he threatened to create his own with persia turkey malyasia and others

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Countless times he had been pro-MNS and similarly anti-MNS, he swung like a pendulum from one extreme to the other.
Click to expand...
loved and admired bharat (just like the fat chor) adored bengalis, hated Pakistan Army, wished to hang generals just like daku naani and the fat chor. only difference being that pandit clan only talks about it but taliban khan encouraged conviction of one general for treason and got it thru for real.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Dual Wielder
The Patwari of Lahore who insulted Imran Khan, why forced to salute with both hands? | Tv Pakistan |
Replies
11
Views
586
Shakuni Mama
Shakuni Mama
muhammadhafeezmalik
Will establishment ever trust Imran Khan again?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
4K
Tameem
Tameem
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan and the ‘gang of four’
Replies
7
Views
290
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Plot Being Hatched To Topple PTI Govt In Punjab: Imran Khan
Replies
1
Views
152
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif calls for govt to permanently end ‘fitna’ of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom