When I went to India, I said, this government should be sustained: Foreign Minister Momen​

own reporterChittagongPublished: 18 August 2022, 15:10External Affairs Minister AK Abdul Momen at the opening ceremony of Sri Krishna's Janmashtami festival at JM Sen Hall in Chittagong city on Thursday evening.Photo: CollectedForeign Minister AK Abdul Momen has requested the Indian government to do whatever is necessary to sustain the current government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said, 'I went to India and said that Sheikh Hasina should be sustained.'The foreign minister said these things on the occasion of Janmashtami festival at JM Sen Hall in Chittagong city on Thursday evening. In the event, the foreign minister also said that both countries need political stability. This is possible if India supports Sheikh Hasina's government.Referring to the communal violence that happened in India and Bangladesh at various times, the foreign minister said that no one should do such a thing, it is not right to give any kind of incitement to create an unstable situation. A few mosques were burnt in neighboring countries. It was not allowed to circulate in the country. The reason for this is that there are some evil people, some militant people, who will do more misdeeds on the pretext of this. He said, 'Many people call me the agent of India, because many things happen, I do not give any strong statement.'Addressing India, the foreign minister said, 'Some time ago a lady said a word, we did not say a word.... Various countries spoke, ... we did not say a word. We are also giving you this kind of protection. It is for your good, for our good.'Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also mentioned that India is doing well because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said, 'There is no need to spend extra at the border in India. Apart from this, 2.8 million people from Bangladesh visit India every year. Several lakh Indians work in Bangladesh.An organization named 'Bikshubdh Sanatani Samaj' has organized a black flag program in protest against Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's participation in the Janmashtami Celebration Parishad program in Chittagong. The program was held at Chittagong's Cheragi Pahar intersection on Thursday afternoon. Many participants in the program had black flags in their hands, some had their faces covered with black cloth.Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity General Secretary Rana Dasgupta, Chittagong District Puja Udyapan Parishad President Shyamal Palit, General Secretary Ashok Deb, Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity General Secretary Chittagong City Branch Nitai Prasad Ghosh, Hindu Mahazot Chittagong convener Jesus were present in the black flag display program. Rakshit etc.In this program, Rana Dasgupta said that the foreign minister has lied against the minority people. He repeatedly said that there was no communal violence in Bangladesh. Foreign Minister to apologize for his false statement; Otherwise, the ethnic minorities will fight unitedly and resist.After the rally, the procession was taken out. The procession ends at Andarkilla intersection from Cheragi hill in Chittagong city. It is to be noted that various organizations including Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad have been holding various programs including human chain, procession and rally since last June to demand the resignation of the Foreign Minister. The External Affairs Minister held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi last June. In that meeting, he said, false information was spread about the attack on the worship hall of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Apart from this, he also said that 33,000 pujamandaps will be built under government sponsorship last year. Various organizations including Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad have been protesting his statement.