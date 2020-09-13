What's new

When I predicted this they were mocking me

India under siege from COVID-19, hospitals overwhelmed

Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHINEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported a record daily increase of coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday, exacerbating shortages of oxygen supplies and hospital beds in some of the worst-hit cities of the country.

India reported 261,500 new cases, taking the total caseload to nearly 14.8 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150, the data showed.

India, hit by the spread of more contagious variants of the disease, is grappling with a severe shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and critical medicines such as the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

Concerned over a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night asked authorities to pull out all the stops to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Modi also reviewed his administration's overall preparedness and stressed the need to ensure the availability of hospital beds and the supplies of oxygen and ventilators. He also asked his team to work closely with local governments, especially the 12 states ravaged by a surge in coronavirus cases.

But opposition parties, including the Congress party, criticised Modi for addressing large election rallies to help his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the state assembly election in the eastern state of West Bengal.

Addressing a large gathering of his supporters in West Bengal on Saturday, Modi said: "I can see a sea of masses. I haven't seen a rally like this."

The Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, which is in power in the capital, New Delhi, mocked Modi's political rallies by posting pictures on social media of funeral pyres at overburdened crematoriums of the city.

"The delight of the PM (prime minister) at the sight of a large crowd at his election meeting in Asansol (West Bengal) in Covid times could have come only from a person who is completely insensitive," Yashwant Sinha, a former cabinet minister who broke away from the BJP, said on Twitter. "I deplore his remarks."

Stung by the shortages of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, people used Twitter to seek help and post pictures of overwhelmed hospitals.

On Saturday, New Delhi recorded 24,000 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, and its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned about a chronic shortage of hospital beds.

Separately, last night at least five coronavirus patients died in a hospital fire in Raipur, the capital of the central state of Chhattisgarh.

The rest of the patients had been evacuated to other coronavirus facilities, said Tarkeshwar Patel, additional superintendent of police of Raipur.

If this isn't a tsunami I don't know what is.

Yogi Adityanath continues to be in isolation; being monitored by doctors

Yogi Adityanath had announced that he was isolating himself on Tuesday after a number of officials in his secretariat tested positive for COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was tested positive for COVID-19 is improving in home isolation. According to official sources, the chief minister's condition is being closely monitored by doctors and he does not have a fever now. His oxygen levels are also normal.

The chief minister is observing Navratri fast for nine days and is holding virtual meetings with officials to monitor the Covid situation in the state.

Yogi Adityanath had announced that he was isolating himself on Tuesday after a number of officials in his secretariat tested positive for Covid.

The Chief Minister also tested positive for Covid on Wednesday but was mainly asymptomatic.

Yogi Adityanath health updates UP CM coronavirus positive | India News – India TV

Yogi Adityanath continues to be in isolation; being monitored by doctors
www.indiatvnews.com
 
India under siege from COVID-19, hospitals overwhelmed

Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHINEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported a record daily increase of coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday, exacerbating shortages of oxygen supplies and hospital beds in some of the worst-hit cities of the country.

India reported 261,500 new cases, taking the total caseload to nearly 14.8 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150, the data showed.

India, hit by the spread of more contagious variants of the disease, is grappling with a severe shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and critical medicines such as the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

Concerned over a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night asked authorities to pull out all the stops to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Modi also reviewed his administration's overall preparedness and stressed the need to ensure the availability of hospital beds and the supplies of oxygen and ventilators. He also asked his team to work closely with local governments, especially the 12 states ravaged by a surge in coronavirus cases.

But opposition parties, including the Congress party, criticised Modi for addressing large election rallies to help his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the state assembly election in the eastern state of West Bengal.

Addressing a large gathering of his supporters in West Bengal on Saturday, Modi said: "I can see a sea of masses. I haven't seen a rally like this."

The Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, which is in power in the capital, New Delhi, mocked Modi's political rallies by posting pictures on social media of funeral pyres at overburdened crematoriums of the city.

"The delight of the PM (prime minister) at the sight of a large crowd at his election meeting in Asansol (West Bengal) in Covid times could have come only from a person who is completely insensitive," Yashwant Sinha, a former cabinet minister who broke away from the BJP, said on Twitter. "I deplore his remarks."

Stung by the shortages of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, people used Twitter to seek help and post pictures of overwhelmed hospitals.

On Saturday, New Delhi recorded 24,000 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, and its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned about a chronic shortage of hospital beds.

Separately, last night at least five coronavirus patients died in a hospital fire in Raipur, the capital of the central state of Chhattisgarh.

The rest of the patients had been evacuated to other coronavirus facilities, said Tarkeshwar Patel, additional superintendent of police of Raipur.

Indians don't like getting good advice from Pakistanis, period. Indeed, they're only on this forum to point that out. Honestly, if a Pakistani tells an Indian he should call the fire brigade when his house is burning, the Indian will pour petrol over himself. This is why I also enjoy giving them good advice.
 
Indians don't like getting good advice from Pakistanis, period. Indeed, they're only on this forum to point that out. Honestly, if a Pakistani tells an Indian he should call the fire brigade when his house is burning, the Indian will pour petrol over himself. This why I also enjoy giving them good advice.
'good advice' and 'pakistan'...like smart lockdown?
 
They will get herd immunity....period

Only cure for them is muttar off course Cow but if not available due to heavy consumption, we can offer our services..... :lol:
LOL if they are counting herd immunity good luck with that. India is now a threat to world efforts to contain corona. It seems newer corona variants are spreading out of India to the rest of the world.
'good advice' and 'pakistan'...like smart lockdown?
So who is to blame for this Indian COVID tsunami? Pakistan and ISI?
 
Can't believe this figure looking at the huge population of 1.35 billion for India.

Brazil daily deaths are close to 4000 with a population of 210 million.

The actual figure could easily be four times higher than the official stats.
 
Can't believe this figure looking at the huge population of 1.35 for India.

Brazil daily deaths are close to 4000 with a population of 210 million.

Indian figure could easily be 4 times higher than the govt official figures.
Can't believe this figure looking at the huge population of 1.35 billion for India.

Brazil daily deaths are close to 4000 with a population of 210 million.

Indian figure could easily be 4 times higher than the govt official figures.
They don't have a clue. The figures are absolutely much higher. They are not testing each individual. Not even close.
 
India under siege from COVID-19, hospitals overwhelmed

Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHINEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported a record daily increase of coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday, exacerbating shortages of oxygen supplies and hospital beds in some of the worst-hit cities of the country.

India reported 261,500 new cases, taking the total caseload to nearly 14.8 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150, the data showed.

India, hit by the spread of more contagious variants of the disease, is grappling with a severe shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and critical medicines such as the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

Concerned over a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night asked authorities to pull out all the stops to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Modi also reviewed his administration's overall preparedness and stressed the need to ensure the availability of hospital beds and the supplies of oxygen and ventilators. He also asked his team to work closely with local governments, especially the 12 states ravaged by a surge in coronavirus cases.

But opposition parties, including the Congress party, criticised Modi for addressing large election rallies to help his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the state assembly election in the eastern state of West Bengal.

Addressing a large gathering of his supporters in West Bengal on Saturday, Modi said: "I can see a sea of masses. I haven't seen a rally like this."

The Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, which is in power in the capital, New Delhi, mocked Modi's political rallies by posting pictures on social media of funeral pyres at overburdened crematoriums of the city.

"The delight of the PM (prime minister) at the sight of a large crowd at his election meeting in Asansol (West Bengal) in Covid times could have come only from a person who is completely insensitive," Yashwant Sinha, a former cabinet minister who broke away from the BJP, said on Twitter. "I deplore his remarks."

Stung by the shortages of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, people used Twitter to seek help and post pictures of overwhelmed hospitals.

On Saturday, New Delhi recorded 24,000 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, and its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned about a chronic shortage of hospital beds.

Separately, last night at least five coronavirus patients died in a hospital fire in Raipur, the capital of the central state of Chhattisgarh.

The rest of the patients had been evacuated to other coronavirus facilities, said Tarkeshwar Patel, additional superintendent of police of Raipur.

If this isn't a tsunami I don't know what is.

Yogi Adityanath continues to be in isolation; being monitored by doctors

Yogi Adityanath had announced that he was isolating himself on Tuesday after a number of officials in his secretariat tested positive for COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was tested positive for COVID-19 is improving in home isolation. According to official sources, the chief minister's condition is being closely monitored by doctors and he does not have a fever now. His oxygen levels are also normal.

The chief minister is observing Navratri fast for nine days and is holding virtual meetings with officials to monitor the Covid situation in the state.

Yogi Adityanath had announced that he was isolating himself on Tuesday after a number of officials in his secretariat tested positive for Covid.

The Chief Minister also tested positive for Covid on Wednesday but was mainly asymptomatic.

Yogi Adityanath health updates UP CM coronavirus positive | India News – India TV

Yogi Adityanath continues to be in isolation; being monitored by doctors
www.indiatvnews.com
Modi Hai tu mumkin Hai....
 
So who is to blame for this Indian COVID tsunami? Pakistan and ISI?
Too bad they couldn't blame this on Pakistan as they do more often than not.

So they will blame it on Indian Muslims like earlier calling tablighi Jamaat the super spreaders.

And media blaring all sorts of vitriol against the Muslims. So either it has to be Pakistan or indian Muslims...they keep picking between the two at their convenience.
 
Too bad they couldn't blame this on Pakistan as they do more often than not.

So they will blame it on Indian Muslims like earlier calling tablighi Jamaat the super spreaders.

And media blaring all sorts of vitriol against the Muslims. So either it has to be Pakistan or indian Muslims...they keep picking between the two at their convenience.
Notice how the Indian media is quiet on RSS holi festivities. Had this been Pakistan the Western media would be having fun.
 
