When I almost become employee of Pakistan defense ministry

So this was a true story of me ( a Civilian ) meeting army officers from different position for the first time in my life, for that brief time period , it all start when i asked my cousin who was a Brigadier at GHQ for a job in malir Cantt , so after a little insisting he said ok go and he ( XXX Colonel ) in Malir cantt , usually Army top or high level officers don't give their Visiting cards because they can be misuse but i had his along with contact information of the said Col. Shahab, now i must mentioned that the place I was going was very high profile hence my information was already sent to MI before I even start my journey, I was made to contact another Col but not Army Col, but Military Intelligence, Amazing guy i must admit I have bother him a lot with calls and he not a single time said he is busy or call me later , the level of humbleness he shows and he treats me just like his own little cousin, in fact the main contact through which I was going for this job was this MI col shahab, and he has given my information on the visiting gates of Malir cantt and also that Place I was going, and he mentioned that I am his cousin , so when i reached the gates i was told you had a meeting with XXX colonel at XXX department, I said Yes , he asked you are Cousin of XX colonel , I said yes .. and I was taken to a separate gate . I was with my father ( just to mention it ) .
when we get to another gate, not the actual place I was going i was once again greeted as brother ( this time ) of the said Col , and we were respectfully taken into another car ( Army ) one to our destination , upon reaching the first gate once again more questions were asked, and we proceed to second gate , on this gate we have to fill in some information but i know they already have it, its just Khanaa puri but they took everything we have including our wallets , phones , watches , my fathers cigarettes' and match box , i had a chewing gum which was told to throw as well , I was like really ? ?
anyway, we reach the inner section , it was beautiful the gardens were amazingly maintained I was like I have to work here .. we were taken into a waiting room which was so happen to be a meeting room for the officers at this particular part of cantt , Col Shahab who was i think IN charge of this said place were offering namaz , so we waited and after a while an uncle came in to ask us if we need anything , my said Chai and I said water .. while we were waiting suddenly a bunch of officers came in , at least 5 of them 1 was definitely major and if i am not 2 captains and rest ( No idea ) . Anyway they sit on that Larger round table and we were so confused , I just realized that its not just a waiting room but also some sort of meeting or briefing area as well , while these young officers were talking to each other finally the major guy notice us and he came to us, he initiated the conversation and shake my fathers hand, we stand up for his rank and respect , but our gesture was followed by rest of the other Army personnel who came to us one by one shaking our hands and greeting us ( Oh miss those day when you can shake hands , F you Covid ) .
So Major and captain and others start talking to us, they thought we are some new recruits of family relatives of someone who works in the department, but when they know we are just civilians , the major was like oh ok , what makes you guys come here ( specifically in this department ) , I told him that we are waiting for Col sir because he is going to take interview for a possible job . He chuckle because he might be wondering what would a civilian do in this place ? haha and honestly I kinda share his feeling upon seeing the place , and knowing what happens here i was so shocked to even know that I am allowed inside . Anyway, the major Sir becomes a bit frank with me and we started talking , he told me about their routine and how the life is here , where he was last posted and where he is from actually , He also ask me about my education career , my future plan etc , but when they all know my father use to work in Lahore and Film industry i was put aside and rest all of them surround my father to hear old stories of movies , whom he work with, when my father mentioned he saw all wars so the discussion turn to that , well I was just waiting and there comes uncle with sandwiches and juices and fruits , I saw him put it on the large round table so i knew this is not our stuff ( Chai and Water ) but it was breakfast for these officers , they all move to other table , that is where I see them eating extremely disciplined but they ask us to joined them but our despite saying no, the major sir finally stood up and took my father by hand , insist him to join on this meeting table, and eat well now we have no choice ,they all got a Side Arm after all
while eating, I asked the major guy what is the routine life like here ? he said if you work here you will living with us in the Quarters, so he go ahead and tell me that I have to wake up at 5 am , for prayer because everyone else does , than a small parade will happen where we will assemble , one will sing National Anthem and parade start , I will have to join in all of that as I am now part of it . I asked him if i can use phone or Internet and he smile , No nothing works here because of jammers only selective people can use phone ( what kind of Phone I've no idea ) works here, Plus no internet .. I can't go outside the area without taking written permission from the Col or some higher authority , so while my dreams were getting shattered, finally col shahab came in for meeting , and after initial greeting as everyone stand up and Salute , we two were standing there without saluting ( awkward moment ) . he greeted us, and in a joking way said, you already join the team ? haha so he asked us if its ok for us to wait a bit longer as he finish meeting with his officers, Of course no problem we told him , he asked his guy to take us to his private office and wait there . His private office was amazing for a moment i thought i gotta be a col man, there was amazing antique stuff on walls , medals and trophy's , some old rifles were on walls along with beautiful war pictures of past .. we sat there, and he came in quickly and first apologize to my father for waiting ( extremely humble man for his designation ) he was so polite and nice, he ask about us, about my cousin Brigadier and other col from MI , one thing he said as a joke which I wont forget .. I was hesitant to ask him because i don't want to come out as a fool or disrespectful idiot but i ask him , can i ask you a Question ? He said yeah sure .. I ask him you are a Col ,and so is the other Col ( MI ) one, are you guys on same position or designation , he jokingly said , no no that Col Sahaab is MI even we are scared of them hahaha and that is when I realized that the person who is telling all these people that I am his cousin , even a Col is scared of his position or where he works .
After a couple of hours of friendly talks, he said you are most welcome to start your job anytime you want but , just one last step that you go out , they will give me a form which i was suppose to resend them , he said that all that information we have, and which you will provide will be checked by ISI and MI ( yes he did mentioned both ISI and MI ) and that gives a chill down my spine hahaah Now I am not a Terrorists or RAW agent for sure so all the information was typed in ( Old type writer ) I saw not a single computer in the administrative area where I am suppose to work, I find it a bit weird that they are working with old type writers and hand written forms . Col Shahab personally came to see us off to the gate, ask us how we came here ( means of Transportation ) upon learning that we took Careem which we have to leave before come to his sensitive area , and there is no way we would get any transportation in this part of Malir cantt so he send someone to drop us at the main gate of Malir cantt ,he did invite us again if we need any further information etc, the job which I was appointed to work in administrative department doing boring paper work but I would be transferred to Department of Defense as soon as a Vacancy would open , hence i would become the Employee of Pakistan Defense Department , after couple of days i got call and they told me I am all clear to join the job, but I had to ask this one important thing before I join in ,that my soon to be wife Is American and I might would have to travel to USA at some point , Can i still work here ? So that was indeed a no no , the MI col sir told me it will be a nightmare if you even try to apply for Visa cause it will years before you will get NOC from all the departments because of the sensitivity of the place where you are working, he said if you are marrying her and would want to move to US at some point than don't take this job , I of course follow his advice and tell him that I am sorry for the Incharge Col sir of that I wont be able to work there .
we all have a certain image of top ranking Army personnel and how they would look down upon civilians, some might even do that but my experience with all those top ranking officers working in a extreme secretive and sensitive area , was nothing but a Pleasant one . All of them are amazingly humble , respectful and friendly , I don't a drop of Arrogance in their behavior towards me or us in both, were there for a job, and lets not sugar coat things we are there because of Jugard , and yet we were treated with such humbleness it was a experience of a life time, Of course i walk around the base look around , it was amazing and yes there were things i saw or read names for which lets just say I cant say it .. one thing for sure if I work there, I would definitely get chance to learn and shoot a gun
