When humanitarians will rule our countries

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Feb 21, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
When people like edhi,mother Teresa and Sonu sood will rule our countries? Or it's impossible in our corrupt system to give such people any chance?
 
