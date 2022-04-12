What's new

When Even Healthy Criticism = "Anti State Activities"

FIA arrested a bunch of people for "maligning state institutions."

What is the precise law that bars anybody from rationally criticizing Pakistan's institutions (civ or mil)?

In the meantime, the Army's top brass again expressed confidence in General Bajwa's leadership. Not even a bad comedy could get this insane. As they say, never go full retard :)

Rightfully deserved criticism is simply equated to "propaganda." What is this, Nazi Germany?

Sources: https://tribune.com.pk/story/235218...to-uphold-constitution-amid-political-turmoil
and https://tribune.com.pk/story/2352186/fia-arrests-five-over-smear-campaign-against-army
 
Pakistanis in general cant handle criticism against the armed forces or the ISI, that mentality stems from the repressive policies (kidnapping, torture, detainment) from security agencies and the top brass towards anyone who dares criticize both and ISPR propaganda. They aren't even trying to hide it anymore, this is full blown authoritarianism. Simple criticism is being presented as a "foreign smear campaign" by Bajwa and his cronies.
 
As per @PanzerKiel's logic this is being done to make things appear for the corrupt lot to feel safe. I am a 50/50 on what he thinks or his information. The way SS approved Nawaz a passport (diplomatic passport) and Daronomics (a normal one though) today there might be a trap. So I will wait to see how things unfold but meanwhile would keep supporting the protests and calling the traitors a traitor.
 
I'm sorry, but we've heard many such twists for decades. That the uninformed civilians don't know the classified masterplan that the generals have cooked up to save the country --- except, decades have passed and we haven't seen any of it really work out.

THE STATUS QUO SUITS THE GENERALS. It's as simple as that. There is no incentive to have a strong, popular civilian leader and an accountable intelligence apparatus, etc., because it would directly erode their power and end their monopoly. On the other hand, there are several strong incentives to keep things as they are (e.g., shitty third world country, where the generals still get first world-level perks, privileges, plots).
 
It originally stemmed out of love, they were respected institutions seen as protectors of the state, it was essentially state blasphemy

Now they are viewed as dictators protecting their own selfish interests
 
I wholeheartedly agree with what you are saying but gumaan acha rakhna chahiye. Remember we're not buying that logic and sitting at home, we're doing and will keep doing what's right: protest but for one single moment just think the army that was a few months back was preaching about 5th gen warfare, would fall for it so easy, after all when all the enemies are trying to penetrate. My heart says no, and the circumstantial evidence says yes. So let's hope for the best.
 
It took quite awhile for people to finally realize it, not too long ago Pakistanis would accuse anyone who criticized the armed forces of spreading "Indian propaganda" or any Pakistani writer who criticized the military of being an Indian propagandist trying to defame the lumber one army.
 
Dear,
What different King's dynasties were doing during their rule?
After all, everyone is Pakistani and your logic goes for Pakistanis in general.
For example, among relatives, one family is blamed for some wrong-doing; all other families criticize either healthy or unhealthy. Think about where the relations of these families will end up.
We need patience and real brought-up education, degrees won't take us to that because these only validate your skills and professional abilities.
 

