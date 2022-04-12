When Even Healthy Criticism = "Anti State Activities"

I'm sorry, but we've heard many such twists for decades. That the uninformed civilians don't know the classified masterplan that the generals have cooked up to save the country --- except, decades have passed and we haven't seen any of it really work out.



THE STATUS QUO SUITS THE GENERALS. It's as simple as that. There is no incentive to have a strong, popular civilian leader and an accountable intelligence apparatus, etc., because it would directly erode their power and end their monopoly. On the other hand, there are several strong incentives to keep things as they are (e.g., shitty third world country, where the generals still get first world-level perks, privileges, plots).