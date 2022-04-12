When Even Healthy Criticism = "Anti State Activities"

FIA arrested a bunch of people for "maligning state institutions."
What is the precise law that bars anybody from rationally criticizing Pakistan's institutions (civ or mil)?
In the meantime, the Army's top brass again expressed confidence in General Bajwa's leadership. Not even a bad comedy could get this insane. As they say, never go full retard
Rightfully deserved criticism is simply equated to "propaganda." What is this, Nazi Germany?
Sources: https://tribune.com.pk/story/235218...to-uphold-constitution-amid-political-turmoil
and https://tribune.com.pk/story/2352186/fia-arrests-five-over-smear-campaign-against-army
