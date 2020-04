As late as March 20, the Uttar Pradesh government had plans to go ahead with a week-long Chaitra Ram Navami Mela from March 25 to April 2. It was only when the Union government banned all flights on March 24 and imposed a 21-day lockdown a day after that the threat finally dawned upon people.

The campaign has gathered steam at a time when large sections of Indian society have been questioning the Union government’s preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre has shown little transparency in its functioning at a time when frontline health workers are battling the crisis without protective gear and with an abysmally low number of ventilators and testing kits.

The migrant worker crisis that we have been witnessing over the past few days could unfold into one of the biggest Indian tragedies, and the government has only looked to push it under the rug. Most workers with whom The Wire spoke said that they had been living in frightful conditions at the industrial clusters where they were employed. Many lived in small buildings where not less than 400 labourers stayed, and risked contracting the virus.

Even as Muslims are being vilified on television channels and elsewhere, there are still hundreds of other locations where many people continue to be stuck, hoping for rescue.