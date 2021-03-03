When Does a Commodities Boom Turn Into a Supercycle?

1. What is a supercycle?

2. What did the last one look like?

3. Who says this is another supercycle?

4. Why might this not be one?

5. What’s been happening with oil?

6. Which other commodities are rising?

The Reference Shelf

A Bloomberg Opinion column by Clara Ferreira Marques on miners sending mixed supercycle messages.

A Goldman Sachs forecast of Brent oil at $75 as supply response trails demand.

A Bloomberg story on the world’s top crop trader saying China’s buying spree isn’t over.

A Bloomberg article on how metals are soaring on a green frenzy and prospects for a global recovery.