The checks and balances have been exposed to be wholly inadequate. The ascension of Trump, the current political and economic crisis, the marginalization of millions of citizens, etc. all point to that.



Speaking of representation (and taxation without representation), what most people do not know is that there are millions of American who are not allowed to vote because of the way the system has been set up. Just take the US territories. We are talking about 4 to 5 million people who are not allowed to vote. Then you have the largest prison population in the world at about 2.5 million who are not allowed to vote. Then there is felony disenfranchisement, where many states do no allow ex felons to vote (over 5 million by some counts). Then there are many economically and socially marginalized Americans who cannot vote for various reasons. We are not even counting the millions of undocumented people who have been living in the country for decades with no rights whatsoever.



So is the US a democracy? Maybe, maybe not. I sincerely believe that America is one of the greatest countries in history, but its flaws are equally great.

