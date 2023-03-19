When did Pakistan government stop collecting taxes and started to decrease exports?

Somebody explain the matter in simple non-technical language to lay people.
I figure out that Pakistan's economic problems - forex reserves, balance of payments - whatever it's called - are because of non-collection of taxes and decrease of exports.
But when did it all (non-collection of taxes and decrease of exports) start?
Was it all (non-collection of taxes and decrease of exports) sudden or was it gradual?
Which government was responsible?
