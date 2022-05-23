What's new

When did Iran become the largest Economy amongst Muslim nations? (Nominal wise)

Iran grew nearly 100% from 2020 to 2022 to a GDP nominal output of 1,739,012 (in millions) making it the 14th largest economy in the world, just below Australia. This also makes it the largest economy amongst Muslim nations. Usually, Turkey and Saudi Arabia took this spot nominally while Indonesia took this spot PPP-wise.

Turkey dropped considerably from 720,098 to 692,380 in millions from 2020 to 2022. It currently ranks rank 23 right now below Poland and above Sweden. PPP wise Turkey ranks 11th, the second-highest amongst Muslim majority nations behind Indonesia.

Pakistan ranks 24th PPP-wise, making it the 6th largest amongst Muslim nations below Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Egypt.

The economic diversifcation of Iran is still really poor as seen below:

1653286269373.png


Turkey's Economic Diversifcation:

1653286330485.png


Pakistan's economic diversifaction:

1653286369199.png


Saudi Arabia's Economic Diversifcation:

1653286406038.png



Indonesia's Economic Diversifaction:

1653286485725.png


The United Arab Emirate's economic diversifaction is rather surprising.

1653286533644.png
 
Last edited:
Indonesia has been quite long become biggest nominal GDP Muslim country, while for PPP we have been in 7 largest in the world for some years.

If you want to understand Iran sudden jump in nominal GDP figure, go Googling about their official currency rate news.
 
Your data about diversification is based on export data, not whole economy. That is easy way to know about economic complexity by seeing on the components in the export data (Oxford economic complexity model).

This is better to understand about the real manufacturing power of each nation

1653287027932.png


howmuch.net

Mapped: China's Manufacturing Superpower vs. the World

What’s in store for the world’s largest manufacturing producers?
howmuch.net
 
I bet this is another Indian editor who edit this Wiki page about Nominal GDP figure of each nation. Since 2021 this page has 2020,2021, and 2022 data where for 2021 and 2022 are all projection.

GDP nominal figure should be based on previous year, under real figure, not projection as this page suggested, at least they should show 2021 real figure
 
fake again
none sense 79% oil ? realy ?
publishing such propaganda is to cover up the other muslim countries shortcomings.

35% is the correct figure
 

