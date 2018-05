Diwali , a high Hindu holiday

Indian Peace Keeping Force too killed Tamils on Deepavali in 1987Thehappened on October 21 and 22, 1987, when soldiers belonging to the Indian Army entered the premises of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital in Jaffna Sri Lanka , an island nation in South Asia , and killed about 68 – 70 patients, nurses, doctors and other staff members. TThe Jaffna hospital, also known as the Jaffna teaching hospital and Jaffna general hospital, is the premier healthcare providing institution within the densely populated Jaffna peninsula situated in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. It had functioned throughout the period of civil war as a sanctuary that was out of bounds for combatants. After the deterioration of the relationship between the rebel LTTE and the IPKF, an attempt by the IPKF to capture Jaffna town was expected.