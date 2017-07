When cows are more valued than women

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook/ Sujatro GhoshStar Online ReportAn Indian photographer is using images of women wearing a fake cow mask as they go about their daily routines to raise awareness about the country's treatment of women.According to a report published in the ABC News , photographer Sujatro Ghosh, 23, said his project is designed to raise a controversial question in the Hindu-majority country: does India value cattle more than women?Photo: Facebook/ Sujatro GhoshGhosh's work includes photographs of women playing piano, talking on the phone, and posing on city streets all while wearing a latex cow mask, says the report on the ABC News Photo: Facebook/ Sujatro GhoshThe New Delhi-based photographer told ABC News that the pictures were a form of protest against Indians who view protecting cows as more important than protecting women from harassment and abuse.“[If] someone can protect cows in such a way, why can’t we protect women?" Ghosh said. "Why can’t we protect women who are experiencing sexual assault and getting molested?”Photo: Facebook/ Sujatro GhoshGhosh said he has photographed 25 to 30 women in New Delhi and his hometown of Kolkata since he started the project two weeks ago. He said he is currently raising funds to help expand the series to the rest of the country.But Ghosh's work has prompted negative responses as well as positive ones.Photo: Facebook/ Sujatro GhoshQuestioning the strong sentiments behind protecting cows in India has led to death threats over social media for Ghosh, his family and his subjects, the photographer said.But he said others -- particularly women's rights groups -- have supported him.Photo: Facebook/ Sujatro Ghosh“I would call myself a feminist,” Ghosh said. “This is a cause I really believe in.”