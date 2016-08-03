When can we see Big Fish Politicians Go to Prison?

When will we start to see the Big cases against Big Fish start to conclude ?



With 2.5 Years remaining in PTI's Government , it is time some of the Big cases conclude and Big players end up in Jail to send a strong message, State Law is greater then Political connections and Family Name



The real test for PTI's Government in 2.5 years is not DAMs , Electricity , or Water it is importantly the ability to lock up corrupt elements - this is what will define PTI's next election drive





DAM = China - Asian Bank helped with it

Power = China - Coal Power plant and Hydro power plants solved the issue

Water = Dams being completed have improved the situation to great degree

Covid-19 Handling = Government has done reasonably

Import/Export Ratio = PTI has done well







Big Question Mark



a) Ability to Put Big Politicians or Rich people with corruption decided cases into Prison

b) Ability to prevent escape for Big Politician and Rich People found in corruption cases

c) Ability to Prevent TV/Radio Time for Criminals who have a Criminal record to spread hate against Honest Institute workers

d) Issue of South Punjab , Karachi