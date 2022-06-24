What's new

When can we expect China to regain Taiwan?

What is the opinion of Chinese thinkers and military experts in regards to this key topic for China?

Is it realistic for Taiwan to voluntarily become a part of China or is a armed conflict inevitable with likely US involvement?

This prediction and analysis is 3.5 years old but nevertheless interesting.



Obviously there are many of such analysis with various outcomes.
 
Anyway for what it is worth my opinion is that Taiwan should become a part of China. I don't know the history of Taiwan well but my impression is that it has more or less always been closely tied to mainland China and if I am not wrong 95% + of the locals are descendants of Han Chinese that arrived to Taiwan from nearby mainland China.

The West (USA) has just used an internal Chinese civil war as an excuse to prop up Taiwan and to try and weaken China in China's own backyard. It should not be tolerated from China's viewpoint.
 
Those who know, don't say. Those who say, don't know. But if China was afraid of losing then China would not be provoking Taiwan by flying nuclear capable bombers and 50+ J-16s with AWACs within their nominal EEZ.

Imagine Indian Air Force flying 50 fully armed Su-30s and Jaguars with AWACs less than 100 km off the coast of Karachi, and Pakistan being unable to respond except by a verbal condemnation and asking US for help. Would you regard Pakistan as being confident in winning, if that happened?
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
Those who know, don't say. Those who say, don't know. But if China was afraid of losing then China would not be provoking Taiwan by flying nuclear capable bombers and 50+ J-16s with AWACs within their nominal EEZ.

Imagine Indian Air Force flying 50 fully armed Su-30s and Jaguars with AWACs less than 100 km off the coast of Karachi, and Pakistan being unable to respond except by a verbal condemnation and asking US for help. Would you regard Pakistan as being confident in winning, if that happened?
The intention of my thread was just to read various Chinese opinions about this interesting topic and how this situation is seen by Chinese people.

Has there been any recent attempts to try and solve this dispute politically between two similar or identical people (Han Chinese in mainland China and Han Chinese in Taiwan)? After all is a major conflict with Chinese killing Chinese not what the US wants to occur?

Also if China goes to war with Taiwan, the very same Taiwan will be heavily destroyed and the bill will be paid by China.

As for confidence, obviously Taiwan is a tiny entity compared to mainland China. If we remove the US angle, there is really not much to discuss here in terms of outcomes after all.
 
Khan2727 said:
The intention of my thread was just to read various Chinese opinions about this interesting topic and how this situation is seen by Chinese people.

Has there been any recent attempts to try and solve this dispute politically between two similar or identical people (Han Chinese in mainland China and Han Chinese in Taiwan)? After all is a major conflict with Chinese killing Chinese not what the US wants to occur?

Also if China goes to war with Taiwan, the very same Taiwan will be heavily destroyed and the bill will be paid by China.

As for confidence, obviously Taiwan is a tiny entity compared to mainland China. If we remove the US angle, there is really not much to discuss here in terms of outcomes after all.
Yes. There have been multiple negotiations and confidence building measures since 1992 and most recently in 2015 when President Xi Jinping met President Ma Ying Jeou. But in 2016 an ultranationalist president Tsai Ying Wen ascended to office in Taiwan and broke all previous agreements and norms, so now the choice is clear.
 
Not before 2030 but I think future wars are not good please let humankind live in peace we have to suffer at the end for increased fuel prices for just these stupid ego wars
 
Khan2727 said:

Anyway for what it is worth my opinion is that Taiwan should become a part of China. I don't know the history of Taiwan well but my impression is that it has more or less always been closely tied to mainland China and if I am not wrong 95% + of the locals are descendants of Han Chinese that arrived to Taiwan from nearby mainland China.

The West (USA) has just used an internal Chinese civil war as an excuse to prop up Taiwan and to try and weaken China in China's own backyard. It should not be tolerated from China's viewpoint.
Honestly what you or I think doesn't really make a difference. The bottom line is this is Chinese vs Chinese.

People can say the US did so and so but the reality is this animosity has been going on for a very very very long time and if for some reason you think what outsiders are saying somehow carries any weight with either side you are very mistaken.
 
I honestly Feb this year when Russia does the special operation, it would have been a good time for a knock-out punch.
Anyway, it's probably the hottest topic and secrecy must be kept.
 
My best guess is somewhere shortly after 2030, by which time the balance of power in Asia will heavily tilt towards China.
 

