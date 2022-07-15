When all is said and done the Imran Khan era was the second best era in Pakistan only second to the infamous Zia-ul-Haq

Zia-ul-Haq in his era despite some of his short-comings in some places had overacheived in the period he was there. Example he defeated the Soviet and liberated East Europe and Germany due to the war of attrition he applied on the Soviets. He regained stragetic depth including putting fear in India. Making them silent. He overachieved in Pakistan's foreign stragetic interests.Now fast forward to what I personally judge to be the second best era all tho short lived and it had it's own errors but it also overachieved and that is the Imran Khan era. He ethbalished a stragetic depth cleaned out Afghanistan including beat the senses into a delusional India by literally ordering an attack on it in board daylight. He called their bluff. Realizing they could literally enter a nuclear war with this guy at the helm and that he was not playing around both the Indian public opinion and politicians were subdued and snapped out of any fantasy they had whatsoever and they could lose everything and he sort of achieved the superiority complex in the Pak-India relations.. Hence he achieved two things while checkmating and creating fear of himself in India which he honestly did and Including rolling out NATO from the area permanently.. He has achieved all that low-key but people will most likely remember him for other domestic reasons which takes away from what he did because they really don't care about any achievements in regards to Pakistan's stragetic interests.I personally don't think he will ever return to the throne. His time and era is behind him but I can honestly say he had the second best era behind Zia-ul-Haq in overachieving foreign stragetic interests for Pakistan.But dude is definitely in the past and won't be back but his page in history is written..His mistakes: He made a vital mistake in underrating his local opposition and rivals and this was his achilles heel and if he had focussed on them from the beginning and taken them serious he could have definitely had a 10 year term but he under valued them and saw them as harmless kids which eventually turned into his own achilles heel