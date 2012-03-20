When Afghanistan tried to get Hitler and the Nazis to invade KARACHI

"Afghanistan established close ties with Germany, now under Adolf Hitler, in 1935 – forming important economic and technical connections, and seeking an alternative to its historical position as a contested territory between the USSR and Britain. Germany increased commercial transactions in Afghanistan during this period, with a weekly Berlin-Kabul air service established, and the Organisation Todt supervised major infrastructure projects in the country.
Afghanistan resisted calls from Moscow and London to expel the Italian and German diplomatic corps at the beginning of the Second World War. During 1940 and 1941, there were plans initiated by Afghan economic minister Abdul Majid Zabuli for Afghanistan to join the Axis bloc in return for Germany providing additional military aid and access to the Karachi Port by taking land from British India. In addition, Zabuli spoke of "liberating" the 15 million strong ethnic Afghan population across the border.
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afghanistan–Germany_relations
