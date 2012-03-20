What's new

When Afghanistan tried to get Hitler and the Nazis to invade KARACHI

Faqirze

Faqirze

"Afghanistan established close ties with Germany, now under Adolf Hitler, in 1935 – forming important economic and technical connections, and seeking an alternative to its historical position as a contested territory between the USSR and Britain. Germany increased commercial transactions in Afghanistan during this period, with a weekly Berlin-Kabul air service established, and the Organisation Todt supervised major infrastructure projects in the country.

Afghanistan resisted calls from Moscow and London to expel the Italian and German diplomatic corps at the beginning of the Second World War. During 1940 and 1941, there were plans initiated by Afghan economic minister Abdul Majid Zabuli for Afghanistan to join the Axis bloc in return for Germany providing additional military aid and access to the Karachi Port by taking land from British India. In addition, Zabuli spoke of "liberating" the 15 million strong ethnic Afghan population across the border.

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afghanistan–Germany_relations
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Menace2Society said:
Thank you for this nugget, just wow. They tried so hard to take Pakistani land before it was formed and now they got pumped by the world and Pakistan is a nuclear power :rofl: :rofl:

Fate really does love irony. They deserve a 100 years of pain.
Except Pakistan didn't exist and was not even a thing.. They were in war with british India and had to do whatever it took to get more lands...

It was before Jinnah liberated india from Muhammed Ghor with the pen going back to that line... He invented something called Pakistan along the way instead of carving out more countries out of India
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

WTF
TNT said:
There was even a plan of creating an empire spanning current Pakistan, Afghanistan, xinjiang and parts of central asian states.
intresting video on this topic- goes through history of Pakistan- shift from secularism to Islamic nationalism after the fall of Dhaka
@TNT apparently this was the plan/idea of Pakistan after the fall of USSR- confederation of all the "stanistans" and of course since we have the coast we were supposed be the big dogs by playing up Gwadar etc
@Bleek ,@jus_chillin, @Menace2Society
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Its not just the Afghans...history is full of men who were traitors. Even at the time of the prophet pbuh there were men who hid when the time for taking the oaths came. May Allah save us from traitors especially likes of NS and zardari and mullahs who only love money
 
Meengla

Meengla

There is no 'Afghan' nation. It is a country with a few distinct ethnic groups who are at each others' throats for many decades and whose 'leadership' is always blatantly inviting one power or the other to invade their country, just to stay in power and sometimes the 'leadership' begs the occupying power to stay there! The latest such 'leader' was the pappu Lion of Panjsher's Son asking for foreign help--if not foreign troops.

If you saw General Tariq Khan interview to Moeed Pirzada some months ago on this forum--that was before the Taliban took over-- the General said Afghanistan is the only country in the world where its leadership wants the occupying force to stay! General Tariq Khan also said that then Afghan leader (King Amanullah?) willingly signed an agreement with the British to accept the Durand Line.
Agreements with any Afghan 'leaders' including with the Taliban are not more than toilet paper in their value: The next 'leaders' would back out of the agreement. Please do note I am NOT condemning the ordinary Afghan population here.

Coming back to the topic: I have seen a fairly recent video where the Nazis were involved in Afghanistan. And I don't blame the Nazis--they would avail any opportunity to hurt the British and the Soviets. I think the video is by a You Tuber Mark Felton who is a great about WW2 documentaries. Anyway, the Afghan military was supplied by the Nazis and even some uniforms were Nazi like!
 
Bleek

Bleek

I think even today Pakistan has the goal of eventually merging Afghanistan into Pakistan in the long term...

Imagine you successfully pull this off...
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Trango Towers said:
Its not just the Afghans...history is full of men who were traitors. Even at the time of the prophet pbuh there were men who hid when the time for taking the oaths came. May Allah save us from traitors especially likes of NS and zardari and mullahs who only love money
Especially, the Muslim countries are teeming with the Traitors. If you spit up into the air it will fall back on the head of a traitor....
 
ahmadnawaz22

ahmadnawaz22

They were termed "Prussians of the Orients".
Afghanistan and Iraq were very close to Axis powers at a time. Infact if Empire of Japan succeeded to break into India from Burma just like how they steamrolles the brits in singapore , Things might have been very very different for German Push into Middle east and India.
And remember , We people were colony of British Empire meanwhile Afghanistan was still independent kingdom. Even Empire of Iran was dragging its feet and tried its best to remain neutral. If there was a full invasion of Axis backed forces from west while Japanese were pushing in from Bengal , Our people at that time might have sided with the Axis invaders. We were Colonized either way already.

At the End Soviet Union Crushed German Reich
and USA Destroyed Empire of Japan.
Rest is history.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

Can you imagine it would have been Sindh and Punjab as Pakistan if that, maybe just Sindh as a rump state surrounded by India.

I can see why they crave Baluchistan, its access to the sea.
 
Bleek

Bleek

@jus_chillin What's your opinion on an Afghan-Pak merger?

(Just saw your reaction so wanted to see what you think)

Do you think there's a possibility of ending hatred between the common Afghan and Pakistani?

I believe it can be done, but will require decades and meticulous planning
 
