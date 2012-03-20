When Afghanistan tried to get Hitler and the Nazis to invade KARACHI

There is no 'Afghan' nation. It is a country with a few distinct ethnic groups who are at each others' throats for many decades and whose 'leadership' is always blatantly inviting one power or the other to invade their country, just to stay in power and sometimes the 'leadership' begs the occupying power to stay there! The latest such 'leader' was the pappu Lion of Panjsher's Son asking for foreign help--if not foreign troops.



If you saw General Tariq Khan interview to Moeed Pirzada some months ago on this forum--that was before the Taliban took over-- the General said Afghanistan is the only country in the world where its leadership wants the occupying force to stay! General Tariq Khan also said that then Afghan leader (King Amanullah?) willingly signed an agreement with the British to accept the Durand Line.

Agreements with any Afghan 'leaders' including with the Taliban are not more than toilet paper in their value: The next 'leaders' would back out of the agreement. Please do note I am NOT condemning the ordinary Afghan population here.



Coming back to the topic: I have seen a fairly recent video where the Nazis were involved in Afghanistan. And I don't blame the Nazis--they would avail any opportunity to hurt the British and the Soviets. I think the video is by a You Tuber Mark Felton who is a great about WW2 documentaries. Anyway, the Afghan military was supplied by the Nazis and even some uniforms were Nazi like!