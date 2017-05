Prashama of Howrah secured eighth rank in Class X exams



A new experience



She also said reading Islam Parichay and Arabic, the two subjects which students have to take in the Madrasah Board along with other subjects, was an “experience” for her.

About 2, 287 non- Muslim students (mostly Hindus) have appeared in the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017. This is roughly 4.3 % of the 52,115 students who appeared in the examination.

‘Rare instance’