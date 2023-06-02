What's new

When a German Requested a Medal for His Enemy

It’s April 8, 1940, and HMS Glowworm is in the North Sea. Commanded by Captain Gerard Broadmead Roope, it became separated from its battle group. Upon detecting an unknown ship, they realize it is a German vessel. HMS Glowworm bravely fought first then two German destroyers who outgunned her. The German Destroyers call for help and the massive cruiser, Admiral Hipper answers appearing on the scene and firing at HMS Glowworm. In this David vs Goliath battle, the Glowworm is severely outgunned. Despite suffering heavy damage, Captain Roope orders a daring torpedo attack and retreats behind a smoke screen. As the intact Hipper emerges from the smoke Roope knows it's all over. Roope, with no options left to him, commands a desperate last move: ramming the Admiral Hipper. An incredibly brave action that won him the respect and admiration of his enemy.
 
Yet the woke West wouldn't even acknowledge the existence of Erwin Rommel, the Desert Fox, who tore the Allies a new one on a regular basis! Probably the second greatest military strategist in known history, only behind the legendary Napolean, which is saying a lot.

Heck, they hardly, grudgingly acknowledge the accomplishments of their very own General Lee, just because he was a Confederate. Tearing down his statues and war memorials all across the U.S in the wave of newfound "wokeness," rewriting and censoring history to fit the modern cancel-culture narrative.

How many people have actually heard of this Gerard Broadmead guy and his 'Glowworm?'
 

