When a German Requested a Medal for His Enemy

It’s April 8, 1940, andis in the North Sea. Commanded by, it became separated from its battle group. Upon detecting an unknown ship, they realize it is a German vessel. HMS Glowworm bravely fought first then two German destroyers who outgunned her. The German Destroyers call for help and the massive cruiser,answers appearing on the scene and firing at HMS Glowworm. In this David vs Goliath battle, the Glowworm is. Despite suffering heavy damage, Captain Roope orders a daring torpedo attack and retreats behind a smoke screen. As the intact Hipper emerges from the smoke Roope knows it's all over. Roope, with no options left to him, commands a desperate last move:. An incredibly brave action that won him the respect and admiration of his enemy.