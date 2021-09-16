What's new

When a German Leopard 2 tank carried a beer without spilling a drop

Many battle tanks throughout history have become feared opponents in the theatre of war, yet not all of them can brag about the ability to balance a beer on their gun like the German Leopard 2 tank.

Using its well-crafted suspension and level turret, the tank was so stable it could balance a tankard glass of beer on the end of its 120mm gun.

A video created by the German Bundeswehr (Armed Forces) in 1986 showed off the tank's balancing skills.


this real or were they driving it on the autobahn or something or some kinda gyro stabilizer at work here ?

cool af :cheers:
 

