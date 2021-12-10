When A-7 Corsair II Appeared in PAF Colours !

Windjammer
Credit : Sohail Ahmed
In 1974, PAF shortlisted its options to the Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter/Tiger and the Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV) A-7 Corsair II. It selected the A-7 Corsair II, and made a formal request to visit LTV Aerospace Corporation to evaluate the aircraft that same year.
By 1977, the US and Pakistan were working on a deal of up to 110 A-7 Corsair II for $500 million US. However, the Jimmy Carter administration cancelled the potential deal on the grounds that the sale could destabilize the balance of power in South Asia.
Washington also hoped to leverage the A-7 as a means to encourage #Pakistan to scale back its then clandestine nuclear weapons program. The #US viewed the A-7 as a potent attack asset, one that should assuage Pakistan’s concerns of India’s nuclear program
