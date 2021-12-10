What's new

When A-7 Corsair II Appeared in PAF Colours !

Credit : Sohail Ahmed

1639139699209.png


In 1974, PAF shortlisted its options to the Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter/Tiger and the Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV) A-7 Corsair II. It selected the A-7 Corsair II, and made a formal request to visit LTV Aerospace Corporation to evaluate the aircraft that same year.
By 1977, the US and Pakistan were working on a deal of up to 110 A-7 Corsair II for $500 million US. However, the Jimmy Carter administration cancelled the potential deal on the grounds that the sale could destabilize the balance of power in South Asia.
Washington also hoped to leverage the A-7 as a means to encourage #Pakistan to scale back its then clandestine nuclear weapons program. The #US viewed the A-7 as a potent attack asset, one that should assuage Pakistan’s concerns of India’s nuclear program
1639139853181.png
 
so USA is snake since ages even when my father not married . while USSR was arming india to teeth back then
 
Imran Khan said:
so USA is snake since ages even when my father not married . while USSR was arming india to teeth back then
I once read that PAF was actually interested in the Anglo/French Jaguars but since India went on to purchase them, the A-7s were considered the best other option. You can say, this deal never materialising was a blessing in disguise, later America tried to sell us the F-20 Tiger sharks whereas PAF was keen on the F-16s....even then the Americans tried to push the F-16/79, which was less capable than the standard F-16.....in the end PAF persistence paid off. Come to think of it, had we got the A-7s back then, today most of them would have been grounded.

1639141425175.png
 
Windjammer said:
I once read that PAF was actually interested in the Anglo/French Jaguars but since India went on to purchase them, the A-7s were considered the best other option. You can say, this deal never materialising was a blessing in disguise, later America tried to sell us the F-20 Tiger sharks whereas PAF was keen on the F-16s....even then the Americans tried to push the F-16/79, which was less capable than the standard F-16.....in the end PAF persistence paid off. Come to think of it, had we got the A-7s back then, today most of them would have been grounded.

so USA always want to keep us down graded its not new .
 
USA is one of the major factors Pakistan couldn't completely win against India in 1965 and 1999. we had made the devil our friend and for that we deserve it.
 
