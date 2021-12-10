When A-7 Corsair II Appeared in PAF Colours !

Imran Khan said: so USA is snake since ages even when my father not married . while USSR was arming india to teeth back then Click to expand...

I once read that PAF was actually interested in the Anglo/French Jaguars but since India went on to purchase them, the A-7s were considered the best other option. You can say, this deal never materialising was a blessing in disguise, later America tried to sell us the F-20 Tiger sharks whereas PAF was keen on the F-16s....even then the Americans tried to push the F-16/79, which was less capable than the standard F-16.....in the end PAF persistence paid off. Come to think of it, had we got the A-7s back then, today most of them would have been grounded.