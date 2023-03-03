What's new

Wheat import from Russia initiated through Gwadar Port

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,277
1
137,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Wheat import from Russia initiated through Gwadar Port​





0
Shares


APP

March 3, 2023


Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi on Thursday said that the import of wheat from Russia had started through the Gwadar Port.
According to the agreement, he said, a total of 450,000 metric tons of wheat would be imported through nine ships. The first ship MV Leela Chennai had reached Gwadar port with 50,000 metric tons of wheat.
“China Overseas Ports Holding Company, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited, Pakistan Customs and National Logistics Cell will play their respective roles for import, unloading, storage and delivery of wheat”, the GPA chairman said.

“All arrangements have already been completed under the agreement between Trading Corporation of Pakistan and Gwadar International Terminal Limited”, he said.
He said that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research had opened a tender for the import of wheat on November 30, 2022, considering the results of the 7th international tender and G2G offer by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on behalf of the Russian company Prudentroj.
He said that the lowest bid was accepted by the company, that was $372 per metric ton for G2G. “While according to the agreement, the import operation of 450,000 metric tons of wheat will continue from March 2 to March 31, 2023. Any additional cost incurred on inland transportation from Gwadar Port will be borne by Pasco which will be received from the provinces at the time of release of wheat stock”, he said.

He said that the agreement to import such a large volume of wheat was a remarkable development towards improving the natural capacity of Gwadar port as a logistics hub in the area which would contribute $10 billion to Pakistan’s GDP.
He said that importing wheat through the Gwadar Port was a new milestone and said that the import of wheat would boost commercial activities in Gwadar. It would also increase employment potential at the local level as “the season begins for unloading, storage and delivery of imported wheat, so for this, large scale skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower will be required here”, he said.
He said that urea had been successfully transported from Gwadar port last month and “now all the relevant departments are implementing various projects to increase the economic activities in Balochistan.”

dailytimes.com.pk

Wheat import from Russia initiated through Gwadar Port - Daily Times

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi on Thursday said that the import of wheat from Russia had started through the Gwadar Port. According to the agreement, he said, a total of 450,000 metric tons of wheat would be imported through nine ships. The first ship MV Leela Chennai...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,277
1
137,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
@Imran Khan sb

Good news. Hopefully a reasonable discount is being offered too?

Pak must also look at importing phosphates and potash from RUS and BEL and improve productivity so that food imports are avoided altogether.

Regards
Click to expand...
abhi disscount ka time nhi bhai abhi roti ka swal bana hoa tha . once we have our crops ready in 3 months then we may think to ask disscount fuel and gas from russia .
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,277
1
137,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
@Imran Khan

That is also true. Right now it is crisis time. But Pak economic czars need to start working on a long term economic blueprint as well.

Regards
Click to expand...
lets be honest here currect regime crooks have 0 knowledge 0 planning and 0 idea what the heck is tomorrow .

fresh elections announced already in punjab and kpk means 65% pakistan will have new gov .
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,277
1
137,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
kmc_chacko said:
In that case GoP should have started trade with India
Click to expand...
no it should not trade with india sir . it should abolish the assembly in go home . inky bus ka kam nhi hai .

this MF shobaz was CM punjab he got money from federal gov spend and then next year get money and spend and so on . he was thinking federal gov is easy but now when he has to earn he is like dead pork . sary bol bachan nikly pary hain . new elections will solve the issue . waiting till octuber is not option now .
 
S

SoulSpokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
2,802
-15
2,462
Country
India
Location
India
@Imran Khan sb,

CM punjab he got money from federal gov spend and then next year get money and spend and so on . he was thinking federal gov is easy

There is a public finance issue, which goes far beyond Kaptaan sahib or the Sharif Clan. It is to do with the 18th Amendment and devolution to provinces. What I understand is that 60% of all FBR collections go to provinces and only 40% to the Centre. That is way too low, considering that the Federal govt has to service the defence budget and bulk of the interest expenses. Overall the tax/GDP ratio for central govt only is around 5% or so.

Regards
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
1,446
-2
1,114
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This is the pathetic state of condition of food supply within Pakistan and due to regime change malfunctioning.

Next year Pakistan will have to import 18+ ships loads of wheat due to rain flooding last year.

The cycle of failure is all Pakistan is capable of producing, mashallah rest this case.

Rupee further devalue by rs25 to dollar. Total now worth rs281 to dollar.

The Russian Pakistan trade should be no brainer for getting the cheap or best deal in market for hopeless situation of already of Pakistan. After this deal there is no other cheaper deals to attain. Get ready to pay premium prices next year or this year starting.
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,277
1
137,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
@Imran Khan sb,

CM punjab he got money from federal gov spend and then next year get money and spend and so on . he was thinking federal gov is easy

There is a public finance issue, which goes far beyond Kaptaan sahib or the Sharif Clan. It is to do with the 18th Amendment and devolution to provinces. What I understand is that 60% of all FBR collections go to provinces and only 40% to the Centre. That is way too low, considering that the Federal govt has to service the defence budget and bulk of the interest expenses. Overall the tax/GDP ratio for central govt only is around 5% or so.

Regards
Click to expand...
yes this is one of the major issue . since 18th amendement center have so much money and power . now provinces have money and power center became useless and begging bowl . its must be ballanced but zardari played well . he know he will not have any gov in center next so he arranged his shear in NFC from sindh . as sindh will be remain under him for next generation . pakistna ke L lag gaay NFC award se . now federal gov is beggeging day night .
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,277
1
137,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
@Imran Khan sb,

It has been my position for many years that Pakistan doesn't have an economic problem, what it has is a public finance problem.

Regards
Click to expand...
yes it is . specially paksitan spend more then its auqaat always . gov probe public for votes . but till how long they can ? our expenses are way mor ethen we earn if we ballance them everything will be fine . ok lahore need metro but why we have metro in multan faislabad rawalpindi islamabad ?

same we have tons of airports which we dont need . every 60-80 km an airport WTH is this rahim yar khan /bahawalpur/multan these three airports are next to my home .

our civil services living in posh mansions using cars country cant afford

giving free fuel free travel free homes free gas free servants free medical 1000s of our officers judicial military gov is causing us hell .

and top of that corruption


we earn like a developing country
we spend like developed country
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
5,072
1
6,918
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Question - why can't Pakistan grow wheat? If it can do rice - and other crops - then what is the restriction with whear ? Is it climatic, or is the soil not good enough? I guess what acccess should be good enough given that rice needs more water.

Surely - trying to cultivate wheat production ( if technically possilbe ) is in Pakistan "strategic" interests ??
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gwadar port starts receiving bulk cargo
Replies
12
Views
526
epebble
E
ghazi52
Banks reluctant to open wheat LCs
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
HAIDER
First wheat consignment from Russia arrives
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Finer
Finer
HAIDER
Balochistan sends SOS as it runs out of wheat
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
bharat62
B
CrazyZ
Pakistan approves deal to import 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Bilal.
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom