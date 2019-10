A Snapshot of Worldwide Wheat Exports

The total value of worldwide wheat exports was $41.1 billion in 2018.

The value of worldwide wheat exports decreased from $49.2 billion in 2013.

By continent, Europe has the greatest share of the world’s exports, at 34.4%. Africa has the least, at 0.1%.

The top third exporting countries--Russia, Canada, and the U.S.--are responsible for almost half of wheat exports (47.65%).

The information for this visualization comes from the International Trade Centre, which details the statistics for each country that exports wheat and meslin.

Top 10 Wheat-Exporting Countries

Juan Carlos29 October 20191. Russian Federation: $8.4 billion, 20.51% of world exports2. Canada: $5.7 billion, 13.87% of world exports3. United States of America: $5.5 billion, 13.27% of world exports4. France: $4.1 billion, 10.04% of world exports5. Australia: $3.1 billion, 7.54% of world exports6. Ukraine: $3.0 billion, 7.31% of world exports7. Argentina: $2.4 billion, 5.88% of world exports8. Romania: $1.2 billion, 2.98% of world exports9. Germany: $1.2 billion, 2.84% of world exports10. Kazakhstan: $965 million, 2.35% of world exports