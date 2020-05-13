What's new

whatssap help please !!!!!!

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

what is the best free app for android for recover whattsapp massages and images too . some people send me massages and images and delete them . when i wake up morning i see deleted massages feel uncomfortable with this drama now . i want an app that even if they delete massages and images at morning i can see what they send .:angel:

never mind as i am old now not expert in tech anymore like 10 years ago .:big_boss:
 
xyx007

xyx007

Imran Khan said:
what is the best free app for android for recover whattsapp massages and images too . some people send me massages and images and delete them . when i wake up morning i see deleted massages feel uncomfortable with this drama now . i want an app that even if they delete massages and images at morning i can see what they send .:angel:

never mind as i am old now not expert in tech anymore like 10 years ago .:big_boss:
https://drfone.wondershare.com/whatsapp/whatsapp-chat-recovery-app.html

Mossad Track our all WhatsApp messages , they still have your backup of all your deleted messages/images from Whatsapp :-)
 
Shantanu_Left

Shantanu_Left

Imran Jee

Whose picture is this on your profile? I have definitely seen him before. Looks like a senior general in Pakistan fauj. Are you related to him in any way?

Regards
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

xyx007 said:
https://drfone.wondershare.com/whatsapp/whatsapp-chat-recovery-app.html

Mossad Track our all WhatsApp messages , they still have your backup of all your deleted messages/images from Whatsapp :-)
ohhh common help me guys .

Shantanu_Left said:
Imran Jee

Whose picture is this on your profile? I have definitely seen him before. Looks like a senior general in Pakistan fauj. Are you related to him in any way?

Regards
he is ex-ISI chief gen akhter abdul rehman sir ji . you can google him . no he is not my relative . i just used this pic some 13 years ago and forget to change since then
 
xyx007

xyx007

Shantanu_Left said:
Imran Jee

Whose picture is this on your profile? I have definitely seen him before. Looks like a senior general in Pakistan fauj. Are you related to him in any way?

Regards
He's the one who break the Soviet Union

Imran Khan said:
ohhh common help me guys .


he is ex-ISI chief gen akhter abdul rehman sir ji . you can google him . no he is not my relative . i just used this pic some 13 years ago and forget to change since then
I use dr.fone and it Recovers (Android) it. But using this app little catchy
 
Shantanu_Left

Shantanu_Left

Imran Khan said:
he is ex-ISI chief gen akhter abdul rehman sir ji . you can google him . no he is not my relative . i just used this pic some 13 years ago and forget to change since then
Now it makes sense. I had seen his pictures in the '90s in newspaper clippings in Indian Express, India Today, and a few other magazines. Looks like a very capable and accomplished veteran.

I just looked up on Wikipedia. Ye toh Soviet Russia ke khilaf jung liye, bahot hi shatir dimagh thay. R.I.P
 
PurpleButcher

PurpleButcher

Imran Khan said:
what is the best free app for android for recover whattsapp massages and images too . some people send me massages and images and delete them . when i wake up morning i see deleted massages feel uncomfortable with this drama now . i want an app that even if they delete massages and images at morning i can see what they send .:angel:

never mind as i am old now not expert in tech anymore like 10 years ago .:big_boss:
You should enable all images go to camera roll from whatsapp... so if someone sends u a pic and later deletes it, the pic is deleted from the whatsapp conversation but you can find it in the camera roll. As far as message is concerned, I am also looking for a solution :(
 
HttpError

HttpError

Imran Khan said:
what is the best free app for android for recover whattsapp massages and images too . some people send me massages and images and delete them . when i wake up morning i see deleted massages feel uncomfortable with this drama now . i want an app that even if they delete massages and images at morning i can see what they send .:angel:

never mind as i am old now not expert in tech anymore like 10 years ago .:big_boss:
Sir Jee, if someone sends you a message and then deletes it within a given time ( 5 minutes I think) then there is no way for anyone to retrieve that message. Obviously, unless you have seen the message your self or through a preview. This message deletion is from the server/client end, these messages don't get stored on local memory. The same is applicable for the Images sent through WhatsApp.

However, if the image was saved in your gallery then you can try to recover that but recovering images is also not a sure 100% task. Data recovery has a lot of different factors.

You can try to recover images (only if they were on your local memory/ gallery) else don't bother as many apps you will download would only allow you to save those pics once you have the premium version.
 
PDF

PDF

I simply ignore it despite it being from my SO. Controlling curiosity goes a long way.

Imran Khan said:
i just used this pic some 13 years ago and forget to change since then
Jab Jawaan thay tou kisi haseena ki lagani thi. Bas Aapki profile par hi har waqt stalking kerte. Khair, abhi bhi mauka hai, dil tou jawaan rehta hai. Jazbaat ki umar nahi hoti. Dp koi mast si lagayein.
Imran Khan said:
i am old now
Old is Gold. Aap hamare liye hamesha yound hain. Hum sab ke bhai Imran Bhai, Imran Bhai!
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

Are you trying to recover nudes of your mistress?
Imran Khan said:
what is the best free app for android for recover whattsapp massages and images too . some people send me massages and images and delete them . when i wake up morning i see deleted massages feel uncomfortable with this drama now . i want an app that even if they delete massages and images at morning i can see what they send .:angel:

never mind as i am old now not expert in tech anymore like 10 years ago .:big_boss:
Rizwan Alam

Rizwan Alam

Imran Khan said:
what is the best free app for android for recover whattsapp massages and images too . some people send me massages and images and delete them . when i wake up morning i see deleted massages feel uncomfortable with this drama now . i want an app that even if they delete massages and images at morning i can see what they send .:angel:

never mind as i am old now not expert in tech anymore like 10 years ago .:big_boss:
Download "Whatsdelete". Install read the instructions, Photos will not be deleted from the gallary.
 
C

crackgreen

Additionally, Wondershare dr fone cracked lets you restore deleted contacts, photo messages, call logs, and other types of information. Through its sophisticated analysis, it displays the deleted items in a visual display. Then, you are able to pick the ones that require improvements. It’s a speedy and secure method of transfer to retrieve deleted files. In addition, it also helps to recover deleted data. https://hkcrack.com/dr-fone-crack/
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Don't use recovery softwares. They stream all your data to their own servers lol.

Use signal instead of whatsapp, whatsapp is an intelligence operatives wet dream come true.
 

