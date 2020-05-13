whatssap help please !!!!!!

Imran Khan said:



never mind as i am old now not expert in tech anymore like 10 years ago . what is the best free app for android for recover whattsapp massages and images too . some people send me massages and images and delete them . when i wake up morning i see deleted massages feel uncomfortable with this drama now . i want an app that even if they delete massages and images at morning i can see what they send .never mind as i am old now not expert in tech anymore like 10 years ago . Click to expand...

Sir Jee, if someone sends you a message and then deletes it within a given time ( 5 minutes I think) then there is no way for anyone to retrieve that message. Obviously, unless you have seen the message your self or through a preview. This message deletion is from the server/client end, these messages don't get stored on local memory. The same is applicable for the Images sent through WhatsApp.However, if the image was saved in your gallery then you can try to recover that but recovering images is also not a sure 100% task. Data recovery has a lot of different factors.You can try to recover images (only if they were on your local memory/ gallery) else don't bother as many apps you will download would only allow you to save those pics once you have the premium version.