Whatsapp sues Indian government over privacy rules

As I predicted earlier, Modi sarkar is at loggerheads with major social media platforms. Folks this is going to worsen.
 
proves how good India's system is. The app can sue even the government. In CHina they'd have been dealt with 'differently'.
 
Don't pride yourself on nonsense. Facebook, Twitter and now WhatsApp. Your Modi sarkar is facing the heat. Get used to more heat from major social media platforms. India has repressive rules and your own allies are at loggerheads with Modi government.
 
We should've just gone the same route as your daddy China and banned every western service while simultaneously creating local alternatives...heck no one would even know what info is being sent to the govt while we'd have no one to even question the govt
 
great news of secular democtracy . no military dictatorship .
na maloom afrad country
 
