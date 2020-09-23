WhatsApp blocks two million Indian accounts

WhatsApp blocks over two million Indian accounts - BBC News The messaging platform said most of these users violated the bulk messaging rules.

16 July 2021, 06:37 BSTUpdated 6 hours agoIMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGESImage caption,India has 400 million WhatsApp users, making the country its biggest market.The service said 95% of these users were blocked for violating the limits of the number of times messages can be forwarded in India.The submissions were made by WhatsApp in its first monthly compliance report under India's controversial new IT rules.India is WhatsApp's largest market with about 400 million users.The Facebook-owned messaging service saidUsing advanced machine learning technology, WhatsApp reportedly bans close to eight million accounts across the world every month.Two million accounts in India sending a "high and abnormal rate of messages" were banned in India alone between 15 May and 15 June, the service said.The service identifies an Indian account as one with a +91 (country code) phone number.The Facebook-owned app often ends up being the focus of discussions on the spread of misinformation and fake news in India., and its practically impossible to counter them.Messages and videos circulating in bulk haveIn addition to responding to user complaints, WhatsApp said it deployed its own tools to prevent abuse on the platform.It said it relied on the "behavioural signals" from user accounts, or on available "unencrypted information", profile and group photos, and descriptions to identify potential offenders.WhatsApp's submissions come at a time when tech companies are embroiled in an intensifying battle with the Indian government over the new IT rules.The guidelines - announced in February and became effective in May - seek to regulate content on social media and streaming platforms, and have raised serious concerns about free speech and user privacy.Critics say they give the government and law enforcement agencies powers to take down a wide range of content on the internet. But the government claims the rules are meant to prevent abuse and misinformation.