Whats wrong with Pakistan's economy? Exceptional talk

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Apr 25, 2018
A very healthy discussion indeed. The takeaway of this discussion in my view is:
1. Invest in humans.
2. Ask the world to train your youth rather than just begging for money.
3. Tax the landowners who escape taxes but not contributing to the economy of the country.
4. Think over the question of why productive people are leaving this county?
5. Put systems and institutions in place so that foreign investors can invest their money without fear of losing their capital.
6. We need courageous leaders who can think of national interest rather than just clinging to power.
7. Always rely on competent people who can make the best use of national assets.
8. Heavy defence spending that doesn't generate any revenue, corruption of generals and military having chokehold on economy through running businesses and awarding itself projects that should go to more efficient private business.

As for the example of frog, it is only the salaried class who are actually bearing the brunt of taxes which is the hot water that is getting hotter and hotter every day.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
How about incompetent people who for self survival stifle talent? People who achieve success on the backs of public money laundering money to overseas? Brain drain to overseas countries where they are abused in low positions and mundane roles? Cheat today to forgo tomorrow mentality? Loan to pay loans enslavery?
 
