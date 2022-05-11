What's wrong with Pakistan?

When I was a kid, I was told by my adults that the country had gone through bad times time and again, but things will be better.

Then I became a teenager, and I saw the country going through those bad times when a Commando President decided to enslave the nation to one American call.

Then I grew up to be an adult and I went through the worst of times at the hands of the corrupt mafia where I counted every single day till their regime could come to an end and better people could sit as my representatives in the higher offices.

Then I saw the country going towards a better future for three and a half years, and then that future stolen away from the people.





So what is wrong with my country?

Being someone who has travelled different places and seen developed nations. There is nothing wrong with my country, it has everything and more than those developed nations. Yet, it keeps falling short. But is it the country?



No



It's the mafia at the helms. Not the thug mafia who we see give low IQ and hypocrite statements all the time, and we wonder how people were busy electing these people for decades.

But the mafia who brings these people to power and then takes them away and then brings them back.

This mafia does not care for the country, but for their own power. If they did, Zordari would never have been able to get elected as President and loot away the country under their watch.

Nawaz and Co. won't be murdering honest and loyal officers and getting away with it.

And a government that was doing everything that could be done to relieve the country of its diseases would have never been toppled.



Now someone tell me what systems we have in place to fix and relieve my country of this mafia?

Or we should stop hoping and just find another place for our coming generations to live?





Oh, and if FIA wants my address, please tell them to get in contact.