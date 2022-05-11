What's new

What's wrong with Pakistan?

When I was a kid, I was told by my adults that the country had gone through bad times time and again, but things will be better.
Then I became a teenager, and I saw the country going through those bad times when a Commando President decided to enslave the nation to one American call.
Then I grew up to be an adult and I went through the worst of times at the hands of the corrupt mafia where I counted every single day till their regime could come to an end and better people could sit as my representatives in the higher offices.
Then I saw the country going towards a better future for three and a half years, and then that future stolen away from the people.


So what is wrong with my country?
Being someone who has travelled different places and seen developed nations. There is nothing wrong with my country, it has everything and more than those developed nations. Yet, it keeps falling short. But is it the country?

No

It's the mafia at the helms. Not the thug mafia who we see give low IQ and hypocrite statements all the time, and we wonder how people were busy electing these people for decades.
But the mafia who brings these people to power and then takes them away and then brings them back.
This mafia does not care for the country, but for their own power. If they did, Zordari would never have been able to get elected as President and loot away the country under their watch.
Nawaz and Co. won't be murdering honest and loyal officers and getting away with it.
And a government that was doing everything that could be done to relieve the country of its diseases would have never been toppled.

Now someone tell me what systems we have in place to fix and relieve my country of this mafia?
Or we should stop hoping and just find another place for our coming generations to live?


Oh, and if FIA wants my address, please tell them to get in contact.
 
Simple
too many power centers

Give someone strong mandate for a decade- anyone even PMLN or PPP
and let them do whatever the f they want for those years

Too many cooks ruin a dish - Pakistan should never be poor with normal stable governments - it's kinda abnormal for it to be like that, we have a lot of things
decent population size, enough natural resources, water resources, ok-ish coastline, fertile land, good road system, rail system that's there but can improve have been more exposed to outside world compared to others in the regions

bads
Terrible location- the most wars have been fought in this region throughout history not only in South Asia but the number would be right up if we add ME to the mix too, location plays a bummer to this day, we aint a "civilizational" oriented people for the most part- except for nonbaloch Sindhis, Urdu speakers, some specific groups of Punjab
others have no history of being nothing but tribal, clan-based warriors or fighters, whatever you wanna call them, nomadic people
 
Times change, but Pakistan continues to be run by the Sharif, Bhuttos and generals.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
 
You raised an important question but you went for the easy answer.

It's weak to turn this into a political blame game - every govt in Asia is a mafia - and the problems predate all current administrators.

There are deep seated problems that I can't figure out - but would have been interesting to hear you as a Pakistani illuminate.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Simple
too many power centers

Give someone strong mandate for a decade- anyone even PMLN or PPP
and let them do whatever the f they want for those years

Too many cooks ruin a dish - Pakistan should never be poor with normal stable governments - it's kinda abnormal for it to be like that, we have a lot of things
decent population size, enough natural resources, water resources, ok-ish coastline, fertile land, have been more exposed to outside world compared to others in the regions

bads
Terrible location- the most wars have been fought in this region throughout history not only in South Asia but the number would be right up if we add ME to the mix too, location plays a bummer to this day, we aint a "civilizational" oriented people for the most part,
Mush failed to enact true, meaningful, structural reform despite being the only power center in his initial years AND having vast public support.

You need a single person with a strong mandate, as you suggest, but that person needs to be a visionary in the truest sense of the word--- who understands globally competitive norms, which faujis never do since they live in a relative bubble.
 
Pakistanis in my experience

religious extremism is the biggest one

that leads to rejection of modernity

racism and neglect of its major population centers

Elephant in the room I wont mention

Bananas republic Laws courts

I could elaborate but i don't wanna offend anyone
 
its not religious extremism, its not uneducated, its not educated, it just pakistanis like short cut and bribes and then pray on fridays. if ppl are honest even if uneducated no criminal element can be leadership.
 
nope said:
Pakistanis in my experience

religious extremism is the biggest one

that leads to rejection of modernity

racism and neglect of its major population centers

Elephant in the room I wont mention

Bananas republic Laws courts

I could elaborate but i don't wanna offend anyone
exaggerated- our society is probably mid to lower-ranked if it comes to religious extremism afa Muslim countries are concerned
I can talk more about it
- Politically Islamist - Hell yeah, one of the most politically Islamist countries in the world but it has to do with our history of being seen as a homeland for persecuted Indian Muslims and the ideology associated with it(true or not another matter)
So yes ideologically very Islamist, but as a people group, day to day- not the most islamist mid-tier in the Muslim world at best

- current Karachi its a major problem for long term development of Pakistan and yes racism is involved but its a beef of native vs non-native politics that will be hard to let go off in the near future
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101 said:
exaggerated- our society is probably mid to lower-ranked if it comes to religious extremism afa Muslim countries are concerned
religious extremism IS a problem a major one it has slowly destroyed Pakistan its culture its fabric and it had some how morphed into a uniquely Pakistani version of it self now I can point out the the obvious 40 years slow decent into madness of our people and country starting from the invasion of the USSR into Afghanistan and the war on terror and suicide bombing etc etc however that's only surface level it s funny I have been a lurker on this forum a long time and people here especially Pakistanis always condemn religious extremism of others whether it be Hindutva Zionism extreme evangelical Christianity but ignore the huge monster that we have created again i can go on and on but im new and I don't wanna offend people just yet
Sainthood 101 said:
I can talk more about it
- Politically Islamist - Hell yeah, one of the most politically Islamist countries in the world but it has to do with our history of being seen as a homeland for persecuted Indian Muslims and the ideology associated with it(true or not another matter)
So yes ideologically very Islamist, but as a people group, day to day- not mid-tier in the Muslim world at best

- current Karachi its a major problem for long term development of Pakistan and yes racism is involved but its a beef of native vs non-native politics that will be hard to let go off in the near future
Its not just Karachi whole of Pakistan is a Sh*thole and have been neglected except few parts of Punjab eg Islamabad which obviously creates resentment
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Simple
too many power centers

Give someone strong mandate for a decade- anyone even PMLN or PPP
and let them do whatever the f they want for those years

Too many cooks ruin a dish - Pakistan should never be poor with normal stable governments - it's kinda abnormal for it to be like that, we have a lot of things
decent population size, enough natural resources, water resources, ok-ish coastline, fertile land, have been more exposed to outside world compared to others in the regions

bads
Terrible location- the most wars have been fought in this region throughout history not only in South Asia but the number would be right up if we add ME to the mix too, location plays a bummer to this day, we aint a "civilizational" oriented people for the most part- except for nonbaloch Sindhis, Urdu speakers, some very specific groups of Punjab
others have no history of being nothing but tribal, clan-based warriors or fighters, whatever you wanna call them, nomadic people
Why are you expecting a fix by the looters?
Will you leave your wife and children in the hands of a murderer to take care of them when leaving for another country?
When will you people stop expecting good things from the wrong people?
This is the same flawed mentality of the establishment that has ruined the country and brought it down to one month away from Sri Lanka.
 
War Thunder said:
When I was a kid, I was told by my adults that the country had gone through bad times time and again, but things will be better.
Then I became a teenager, and I saw the country going through those bad times when a Commando President decided to enslave the nation to one American call.
Then I grew up to be an adult and I went through the worst of times at the hands of the corrupt mafia where I counted every single day till their regime could come to an end and better people could sit as my representatives in the higher offices.
Then I saw the country going towards a better future for three and a half years, and then that future stolen away from the people.
Looks like OP was listening to shazad Roy:


Jokes aside - there is nothing wrong with the country - just the people.
 
nope said:
Pakistanis in my experience

religious extremism is the biggest one

that leads to rejection of modernity

racism and neglect of its major population centers

Elephant in the room I wont mention

Bananas republic Laws courts

I could elaborate but i don't wanna offend anyone
There is no such thing as "religious extremism".
People are either highly religious or not. Yes, ofcourse, there are some ignorants led by stupid maulanas but that is not the majority in the country. Majority of Pakistanis are middle class, semi Islamic (unfortunately), employed folk.

RescueRanger said:
Looks like OP was listening to shazad Roy:


Jokes aside - there is nothing wrong with the country - just the people.
Those wrong people have ruined the country.
The country is the system that governs and serves those people.
Are those people getting justice? Are they safe? Are they able to enjoy healthy, peaceful lives?
If your answer is no, which is obvious. Then the country is and has been failing these people and will continue until acknowledged and fixed.
 
War Thunder said:
If your answer is no, which is obvious.
One - don’t ask me a question only to answer it for me- that’s rude and obnoxious
War Thunder said:
Then the country is and has been failing these people and will continue until acknowledged and fixed.
2. Again I repeat there is NOTHING wrong with Pakistan- it’s people are to blame. Vote with your feet, don’t speak up for your rights or that of other minorities? Don’t challenge corruption? Then you deserve what you get.

That’s life…

Goritoes said:
Country is fine, people are the real problem.
This 💯 percent. Anyone blaming Pakistan for our collective ills instead of the corrupt politicians and low iq public - well they will get a rather blatant response from me.

Pakistan is fine - people are an issue - end of thread.
 

