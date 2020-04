its getting very difficult to browser online

i mean on internet , you will find them in everything related paksitani content and i am ok with healthy conservation but come on man, why unnecessary and excessive abuse like m..... nd b...da or whatever those bhayya slangs.



Why they are so aggressive online ?



my own opinion is that Indians resort to two things with rather ease compared to others. One is mob lynching and the other is social media ranting. In both these activities people are under perception that there are no repercussions involved. Coward individuals feel vindicated for their actions while part of a mob. Same goes for social media they feel the same kind of vindication under perception of anonymity.

