Recently COD's newest release vanguard game has a disrespectful depiction of Quran, being scattered on the floor in one of their zombie maps, makes you wonder it can not be a mistake that people know what they are putting up in a game, and this wasn't the first they did that, in another COD modern warfare 2 game, in a mission in brazil there was Quran written on top of a toilet seat, again such things don't happen by mistakes.