What's triggered tension between Ukraine and Russia? | Inside Story

This is now a legitimate frontline that joins the likes of DMZ, LOC and LAC..

DMZ: China-North Korea sits against South Korea-US - status frozen frontline..

LOC: Pakistan-India another frozen frontline that is unresolved

LAC: China-India yet another unresolved frontline

Now we have the final and 4th frontline Donbass..

Donbass: Ukraine/NATO-Russia: Status frozen frontline

What all this frontlines have in common is that they are legitimate frontlines despite being frozen meaning they will be activated when the condition is right for it to have a resolution and endgame and what do I mean by ''when the condition is right?'' --> When the world economy crashes
 
You forgot Taiwan China stand off.

China vs Coalition in South China sea dispute.

Morocco Algeria tension.
 
