What's triggered tension between Ukraine and Russia? | Inside Story

This is now a legitimate frontline that joins the likes of DMZ, LOC and LAC..DMZ: China-North Korea sits against South Korea-US - status frozen frontline..LOC: Pakistan-India another frozen frontline that is unresolvedLAC: China-India yet another unresolved frontlineNow we have the final and 4th frontline Donbass..Donbass: Ukraine/NATO-Russia: Status frozen frontlineWhat all this frontlines have in common is that they are legitimate frontlines despite being frozen meaning they will be activated when the condition is right for it to have a resolution and endgame and what do I mean by ''when the condition is right?'' --> When the world economy crashes