Interesting Questions raised by Arfa and Swahney.Indian media cannot answer many of the legitimate questions.What Indian media try to do is bulldoze all such voices by declaring them against "India", "Desh Drohis".Swahney says that there were no "intelligence failure". India knew what is happening, because Chinese were there for over two years.He also pointing out that the fact that 500 crores are issued to the Forces, shows that Indian army is not ready to fight with China, and they are ordering arms to get ready.