What's the point of politics section when we can't even discuss the most powerful political player in Pakistan?

Jazzbot said: I just saw a thread where Shiri Mazari threatened of protest in front ISI HQ in lahore & multan, got deleted for no reason.



Ye bik gai hy PDF. Click to expand...

Another long running thread that questioned why Pakistanis have not stood up against military establishment has also been deleted. So it means we are not even allowed to discuss most powerful political player in Pakistan, yet alone fight it. What's the point of politics section then? To have low IQ discussions in Nooni Bots threads?