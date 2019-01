I've been drinking desi chai most my life. At home I have blends of all different chais like karak chai, masala chai, Kashmiri chai etc. But none of these teas have any health benefits. Most people substitute water with tea. Drinking tea does nothing for you, and if your drinking real desi chai it only helps increase you to getting diabetes so what the hells the point in drinking it, I'm currently on day 2 of quitting tea. I'm hoping to quit all sugars. Because there not natural to human diet imo. Over a hundred years ago our great grandparents had no access to sugars and they lived healthy lives

