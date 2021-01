Curious_Guy said: so thats what gamestop news is all about Click to expand...

My son bought 10 shares of Gamestop at $45 a share 2 days ago. Today they were up to $483 I think. I just wish I had dropped $50000 into it when he kept telling me about it. However there is something big going on at Wallstreet and investigations should probably start soon. All redditers were making a lot of noise about Gamestop stocks and to buy and hold.It is probably going to bottom out any time now. They were predicting it to reach $1000 before dropping. I do not think it is going to happen. People who bought it at low price are probably starting to sell fast right now and getting out before it crashes. I am not sure about what game is being played here.