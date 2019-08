Jammu and Kashmir, on the border of India and Pakistan, is a long-disputed territory between the two countries.

On August 5, 2019, India revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted autonomous powers to the state of Kashmir, and enforced an unprecedented communications blackout in the area ahead of the announcement to avoid large-scale protests.In 1947, the Indian subcontinent, previously under British rule, split into two separate and independent states: Pakistan, which has a Muslim majority and India, which has a Hindu majority. Kashmir initially chose to remain independent but its Hindu ruler acceded the territory to India and it has been fought over ever since. Pakistan and India both still claim control of the region.When the state agreed to join India, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was created, which granted Kashmir autonomy to make its own laws. The Indian government's recent move to overturn Article 370 undoes nearly seven decades of history. It removed Kashmir's semi-autonomous status which gave it the power to make its own laws and prevented nonresidents from buying property in the region. The government also stripped Kashmir of its statehood, turning it into a "union territory."