Whats pakistan problem? IK breaks it down for the people with low IQ

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 18,900
- 11
- Country
-
- Location
-
1- whats pakistan problem
current account deifict(in % of GDP)
2- Whats the fix?
Increase exports and remittences
3- what does IMF wants?
Like any banker it wants its money back
It asks pakistan to decrease it imports rather then interested in increasing our exports(thats not its job)
4- so why dont we just decrease our imports?
Because it leads to lower GDP growth and recession, mass unemployment
Summary
Fix your exports
We need nawaz sharif to do it like he did it in 2013 to 2018
current account deifict(in % of GDP)
2- Whats the fix?
Increase exports and remittences
3- what does IMF wants?
Like any banker it wants its money back
It asks pakistan to decrease it imports rather then interested in increasing our exports(thats not its job)
4- so why dont we just decrease our imports?
Because it leads to lower GDP growth and recession, mass unemployment
Summary
Fix your exports
We need nawaz sharif to do it like he did it in 2013 to 2018
Daniyal Sheikh - My questions to Ex PM IMRAN KHAN. | Facebook | By Daniyal Sheikh | My questions to Ex PM IMRAN KHAN. I asked two questions : 1. Why are we an import oriented economy ? 2. Do you think IMF is killing Pakistan ?
1.9M views, 64K likes, 6.3K loves, 2.2K comments, 9.5K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Daniyal Sheikh: My questions to Ex PM IMRAN KHAN. I asked two questions : 1. Why are we an import oriented...
fb.watch