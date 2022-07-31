Whats pakistan problem? IK breaks it down for the people with low IQ

Daniyal Sheikh - My questions to Ex PM IMRAN KHAN. | Facebook | By Daniyal Sheikh | My questions to Ex PM IMRAN KHAN. I asked two questions : 1. Why are we an import oriented economy ? 2. Do you think IMF is killing Pakistan ? 1.9M views, 64K likes, 6.3K loves, 2.2K comments, 9.5K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Daniyal Sheikh: My questions to Ex PM IMRAN KHAN. I asked two questions : 1. Why are we an import oriented...

1- whats pakistan problemcurrent account deifict(in % of GDP)2- Whats the fix?Increase exports and remittences3- what does IMF wants?Like any banker it wants its money backIt asks pakistan to decrease it imports rather then interested in increasing our exports(thats not its job)4- so why dont we just decrease our imports?Because it leads to lower GDP growth and recession, mass unemploymentSummaryFix your exportsWe need nawaz sharif to do it like he did it in 2013 to 2018