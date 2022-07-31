What's new

Whats pakistan problem? IK breaks it down for the people with low IQ

1- whats pakistan problem
current account deifict(in % of GDP)

2- Whats the fix?
Increase exports and remittences

3- what does IMF wants?
Like any banker it wants its money back
It asks pakistan to decrease it imports rather then interested in increasing our exports(thats not its job)

4- so why dont we just decrease our imports?
Because it leads to lower GDP growth and recession, mass unemployment

Summary
Fix your exports
We need nawaz sharif to do it like he did it in 2013 to 2018
