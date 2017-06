I want to ask whats PAF thinking ? how much time they will take to decide to go for another platform like 4 or 4.5 Gen aircrafts ? how much time PAF will take to watch the moves of IAF ? you just cant sit Idle.



just take a look at what will we have after 10 to 12 years :



after 10 to 12 years, we will have most likely 250 (100 with AESA and 150 Non-AESA) JF-17 Thunders only.



F-16 Blk 40/50/C/D will start to retire as Jammer bhayya said in some other thread.



and if we go for the 5th Gen option NOW, thn we will have some 40 to 50 J-31.



so what we will have in our inventory is :



250 Jf-17s

40 or 50 J-31 (probably).



so we are going to miss some 100 or 150, 4.5th Gen aircrafts. i really like the Jf-17 project and i know it will be a potent interceptor/defence fighter. but you just cant pitch JF-17 against with every aircraft of IAF.



as we will going to replace F-16s in 10 to 12 years we have to choose our option NOW.

like Turky is going to replace its F-16s with its TFX project.

thn why PAF isnt thinking about this ?



I have read the news on internet and i have read it somewhere in PDF also few months ago that MoD have told the senate that PAF needs 40 to 50 latest aircrafts, so i am assuming its 4.5th Gen.



after that, its all silence. no words from anywhere. all i hear on PDF is that PAF is on the Wait and Watch mood. becoz India is still have to replace there old jets.



what i want to know that, IAF just started to negotiate with other countries (like Rafales, Gripens etc ), thn whats PAF doing now ?





the options we have in the market for 4.5th Gen aircraft:



Su-35 ( Russia, not gonna happen)

Typhoon ( good option but to much expensive )

J-10s (with AESA) is the only option we have.



i know that PAF is not intrested in J-10s after JF-17s production, but you cant compare the both.



J-10s are superior to Jf-17 in every aspect except AESA factor.

J-10s have 11 Hard points. its bigger and with AESA Radar it will be badder for enemies.





J-31, its still mystery , dont know how much chinese bros are intrested in this project.

but even if we have to go for 5th Gen option thn we have to choose it NOW. i dont understand why PAF is waiting to take decision as if they have some other options are available.



i dont find any other option available for 5TH GEN aircraft for PAF :



F-35 (forget it)

PAK-FA ( russian-indo project)

Turkish TFX ( no offense but its still on drawing board )

J-31 is the only option we have.



india is going to get 36 Rafales for IAF and 50 for navy, and are looking for F-16 Blk 70 or Gripen NG.

forget Rafales or F-16s/Gripen. they also have larger fleet of other aircrafts.



I dont believe that PAF have any financial issues for going for Chinese aircrafts option.

if we start NOW thn we will have some formidable defence in 10 to 12 years :



250 Jf-17s

100 to 150 J-10s

40 to 50 J-31s.



Now this looks doesnt bad for PAF, or does it ?

