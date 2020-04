What’s one U.S. city that you will not visit again? And why?

Well, in October I went to the United States for a month as part of a student trade program. Once I got there, I was in San José, and then we got a week off, and drove to San Francisco and for as long as I live I will never go back.Why?Well, for starters, the streets are dirty, and smelly.The streets were very dirty, and never in my whole life have I ever seen such filth in a city, not even in my old poor neighborhood I grew up in was as dirty.And along the mass amount of filth, there was a lot of poop, homeless, and drug addicts on the street.This is a 20-pound bag of human excrement. That is disgusting.And there were so many homeless people, and so many drug addicts on the street. I even saw a lady shooting heroin, or some street drug up her ***, and she only looked to be in her 20′s too. Very sad.The tour of Alcatraz was cool and all, but we didn't even stay a day before canceling our hotel reservations.I will never go back to San Francisco, not until they clean that city and do something about it.