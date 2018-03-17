What's new

What’s Iran’s role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan clash?

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
12,387
4
26,043
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Iran seems to be quietly backing Armenia in the conflict.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh are already a geopolitical flashpoint between Russia, which supports Yerevan, and Turkey, which supports Baku.

But what role does Iran, a Shia-Muslim majority country like Azerbaijan, which neighbours both countries, have? Experts with a close eye on the conflict think Iran is secretly backing Armenia, a Christian-majority country.

Iran has officially called on both sides to cease clashes, offering mediation between the two countries.

“Generally-speaking, Iran appears to be closer to Armenia in its relations with both countries,” says Bulent Aras, professor of international relations at Istanbul Policy Center-Sabanci University.

Aras recounts several factors for Iran’s implicit support of Armenia, ranging from Iran’s political alliance with Russia, to Tehran’s trade ties with Yerevan.

But among other reasons, the changing political nature of Iran’s Azeri Turkish population (how the population with Azerbaijani heritage is referred to inside Iran) plays an important role in Tehran’s close connections to Yerevan, says Aras.

“Increasing Turkish nationalism [among the Azeri Turks] in Iran has been seen as a serious political problem by Iran. Connections and relations between the country’s north [where a sizable Azeri Turkish population lives] and Azerbaijan have been an important factor in Tehran’s political problems with Azerbaijan,” Aras tells TRT World.

Azeri men living in Turkey wave flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan during a protest following clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 19, 2020.
Azeri men living in Turkey wave flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan during a protest following clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 19, 2020. (Murad Sezer / Reuters Archive)
Iran’s ‘Turkic problem’

Some Azeris believe that Iran’s Turkic-origin population, which includes Turkmen, Qashgais and other Turkish-speaking groups, might amount to nearly 40 percent.

Many Azeris call Iran’s north as southern Azerbaijan, where nearly 20 million Azeris live according to different estimates. Some Azeri nationalists and intellectuals have long defined both northern and southern parts as culturally and socially identical, arguing that they should be joined under a political union.

“In Iran, due to the enormous Turkish population, there has historically been a political fear that two Azerbaijans, Baku [the capital of northern Azerbaijan] and Tabriz [the capital of southern Azerbaijan] might join at some point,” says Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia political analyst.

“On the other hand, in Azerbaijani political memory and foreign policy, the idea of Greater Azerbaijan has always been an important factor,” Yalinkilicli tells TRT World.

For centuries, Iran and Azerbaijan had been ruled by Turkic-origin states, from the Seljuks to the Safavids, and eventually the Qajars. During the rule of the Qajars in the 19th century, after losing some crucial battles to the Russians, the Shia-Turkish dynasty ceded some crucial parts of its territories to the Russians - the Aras, or Araxes River, became the border line between the two states, dividing current territories effectively.

While the northern part of Azerbaijan became part of the Soviet Union as the Azerbaijan Republic after the communist Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, the southern part stayed under the Qajars. They were replaced by the Persian-origin Pahlavi dynasty, the founding family of current Iran, in the early 20th century.

The political argument of Greater Azerbaijan has long been a threat for the Iranian establishment, which has used its support of Armenia as a counter-measure to minimise Azeri aspirations in Iran and across the region, says Yalinkilicli.

“Iran’s traditional Armenia policy has long been a balancing act against both Azerbaijan and Turkey across southern Caucasia. As a result, behind-the-scenes, Iran backs Armenia,” Yalinkilicli tells TRT World.

While Iran has a Shia majority and Azeris are overwhelmingly Shia, Azeris speak a Turkish dialect, which is very close to Turkey’s Turkish, and have established close connections with Ankara since the collapse of the communist Soviet Union.

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) speaks as Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev listens during a news conference following a signing ceremony in Istanbul June 26, 2012. Turkey and Azerbaijan signed an inter-governmental agreement on Tuesday on the $7 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), planned to carry Azeri natural gas across Turkey to Europe.
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) speaks as Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev listens during a news conference following a signing ceremony in Istanbul June 26, 2012. Turkey and Azerbaijan signed an inter-governmental agreement on Tuesday on the $7 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), planned to carry Azeri natural gas across Turkey to Europe. (Murad Sezer / Reuters Archive)
Also, national awareness among Iran’s Azeris has increasingly become more evident as globalism has enabled the country’s Turkic-origin population to connect their brethren living in other neighbouring countries including Azerbaijan and Turkey, says Yalinkilicli.

Iran’s other motivations

However, aside from increasing Turkish nationalism in Iran, there are also other political reasons for Tehran’s support of Armenia.

“Reasons like land disputes between the two countries [Iran and Azerbaijan], increasing nationalism among Azeri Turks, issues regarding how to share natural sources of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s close relations with Israel, [which is an archenemy of Iran across the Middle East] and a political desire to balance Turkey-Azerbaijan relations occasionally lead to some tensions and crisis between Baku and Tehran,” says Aras, the international relations professor.

Aras also underlines that Iran’s low-profile Armenian policy, which is officially a mediating position between the two countries, might significantly change should the existing political status quo be altered by the clashes in the occupied Karabakh region, which is disputed between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We need to pay attention to what Iran would do if the political status quo changes,” says the professor.

According to recent reports, Azerbaijan appears to have an upper hand in the Karabakh region, gaining some crucial territories during recent clashes.

“There is a weak possibility that Iran will militarily intervene in the conflict. But if there is a clear development in favour of Azerbaijan, it could be said that some political groups in Iran would have serious discomfort about that.

“But there is a little possibility that Iran would reveal that discomfort in its official policy,” he concludes.


Source: TRT World

www.trtworld.com

What’s Iran’s role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan clash?

Iran seems to be quietly backing Armenia in the conflict.
www.trtworld.com www.trtworld.com
 
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
21,867
-12
18,638
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Iran wants the status quo to remain, for many reasons(ones in article and) including that they share a border with them. I don't think they want Turkish military there or Israeli military bases near them either.
 
dani92

dani92

FULL MEMBER
Jun 8, 2019
936
-6
1,068
Country
Iraq
Location
United States
Iran should claim both stolen countries by Russia in the beginning of 19th century just how Iran should annex northern Afghanistan while the Pashtun areas should merge with Pakistan because Herat was also stolen from Iran by the British like armenia, Georgia shirvan and arran were stolen by Russia.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
10,741
13
25,530
Country
United States
Location
United States
Energy routes are also playing a crucial role. Turkey is decreasing her energy imports from Russia and increasing from Azerbayjan via Georgia using trains.....

The Turkish advisors and trainers have been there for the last many years, let alone armaments...
 
Last edited:
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
172
1
282
Country
Belgium
Location
Pakistan
That's a weak paper. Did people notice how it goes on and on about the purported "motivations" underlying Iran's supposed "preference for Armenia", yet fails to cite even a shred of evidence or some concrete example illustrating the claimed "preference"?

I'm not even touching upon the claims regarding Azari Iranians, along with the illusory numbers they bring up (which are typical of the propaganda spread by zionist-backed separatist grouplets trying to balkanize Iran). I shall solely insist on two points causing this narrative to crumble:

1) Iran's own Supreme Leader (oppositionists and anti-Iran elements would say "Iran's tyrannical totalitarian autocratic dictator") is of Azari background. If the Iranian state had any sort of a "problem" with its Azari citizens, we wouldn't see an Azari as the top authority of the country. This is common sense, really.

2) A minimum of 50% to 60% of Iranians are of mixed linguistic backgrounds, meaning that at least two of their four grand-parents hail from different local linguistic groups or are "mixed" themselves. Anyone with basic knowledge and experience of Iran will be aware of this. Given that nowadays over 70% of Iranians are urban dwellers, this tendency has been on a constant rise. Therefore, "ethnic" affiliations hardly play a role in Iran's social and political life, afterall Iranian citizens can't be separated and crammed into narrow "ethnic" categories.

Iran's position on the Karabakh conflict is pretty simple and was highlighted during the 1990's war already: Tehran wishes to see stability and peaceful resolution of conflicts between these two neighbours, both of whom once (not too long ago, actually) were still part of Iranian territory. This is why back in the 1990's, Iran launched a mediation effort and proposed a peace plan to end the conflict between Baku and Erevan.

This is while in the early days of the war, Iran had expressed sympathies for the Republic of Azarbaijan, with several Iranians volunteering to join the Azari armed forces with the blessing of Iranian authorities, some of them even falling in battles for Azarbaijan.

This came to an abrupt end however when Abulfaz Elchibey, Azarbaijan's then president and an outspoken proponent of pan-Turkist ideology and of secularism, rather than thanking Iran for her aid, chose to antagonize Tehran by issuing statements in support of a secession of Azari-speaking provinces of Iran, a direct affront to Iran's territorial integrity.

The Aliyev clan, which succeeded Elchibey at the helm of Azarbaijan Republic, originally consists of former Soviet apparatchiks not part of the pan-Turkist movement (in fact pan-Turkists are among the domestic opposition to the Aliyev government).

This translated into a generally improved working relationship between Tehran and Baku which has lasted to the present day.

Nonetheless, other developments, chief among them Baku's increasing raprochement with the zionist settler regime (which even resulted in Azarbaijan being used as a platform for Mossad operations against Iran, such as the recruitment and handling of the murderers of Iranian nuclear scientists, or the flying of a zionist regime drone into Iranian airspace, which quite possibly took off from Azari territory), as well as occasional crackdowns on religiously-motivated Azaris by the secularist authorities in Baku (let's not forget that president Aliyev has been shown bowing before an obelisk and that Azarbaijan is practicing a very strict form of separation between state and religion, more so than Turkey, complete with hijab bans in a variety of public places), have prevented further closeness between the two countries.

Now since Armenia has appeared to seek some improvement in its relations with the US and zionist regimes over the past couple of years, this might compel Iran to rebalance its mutual relations with the two sides.

That said, when it comes to armed conflict between these two, Tehran's position will remain that of a mediator and Iran will continue to see its interest best served by a quick and peaceful resolution of any and all contentions separating its two neighbours.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Aspen Opinion - Saudis rattled by Pakistan's central role in creating Iran-China $400 billion deal Middle East & Africa 50
Yankee-stani Turkey Seeks Peacemaker Role: Offers to Mediate Between U.S., Iran World Affairs 0
Tokhme khar Iran Preparing for Role in Syria's Reconstruction Iranian Defence Forum 28
Yankee-stani Iran Sees A Role For Taliban In Afghanistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Yankee-stani Iran says sees Taliban role in future Afghan gov't Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Yankee-stani Pakistan Acknowledges Iran’s Role In Afghan Peace Process Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
The SC Saudi Ambassador to US Condemns Iran’s ‘Menacing Role’ in Yemen Middle East & Africa 17
Norwegian 'Pakistan ready to play constructive role between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan tells Iran envoy Pakistani Siasat 19
The SC Khamenei Refuses to Abandon Iran’s Regional Role Middle East & Africa 4
mohammad45 Ammar Hakim stresses Iran’s role in Iraq reconstruction Middle East & Africa 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top