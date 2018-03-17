What’s Iran’s role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan clash?

That's a weak paper. Did people notice how it goes on and on about the purported "motivations" underlying Iran's supposed "preference for Armenia", yet fails to cite even a shred of evidence or some concrete example illustrating the claimed "preference"?



I'm not even touching upon the claims regarding Azari Iranians, along with the illusory numbers they bring up (which are typical of the propaganda spread by zionist-backed separatist grouplets trying to balkanize Iran). I shall solely insist on two points causing this narrative to crumble:



1) Iran's own Supreme Leader (oppositionists and anti-Iran elements would say "Iran's tyrannical totalitarian autocratic dictator") is of Azari background. If the Iranian state had any sort of a "problem" with its Azari citizens, we wouldn't see an Azari as the top authority of the country. This is common sense, really.



2) A minimum of 50% to 60% of Iranians are of mixed linguistic backgrounds, meaning that at least two of their four grand-parents hail from different local linguistic groups or are "mixed" themselves. Anyone with basic knowledge and experience of Iran will be aware of this. Given that nowadays over 70% of Iranians are urban dwellers, this tendency has been on a constant rise. Therefore, "ethnic" affiliations hardly play a role in Iran's social and political life, afterall Iranian citizens can't be separated and crammed into narrow "ethnic" categories.



Iran's position on the Karabakh conflict is pretty simple and was highlighted during the 1990's war already: Tehran wishes to see stability and peaceful resolution of conflicts between these two neighbours, both of whom once (not too long ago, actually) were still part of Iranian territory. This is why back in the 1990's, Iran launched a mediation effort and proposed a peace plan to end the conflict between Baku and Erevan.



This is while in the early days of the war, Iran had expressed sympathies for the Republic of Azarbaijan, with several Iranians volunteering to join the Azari armed forces with the blessing of Iranian authorities, some of them even falling in battles for Azarbaijan.



This came to an abrupt end however when Abulfaz Elchibey, Azarbaijan's then president and an outspoken proponent of pan-Turkist ideology and of secularism, rather than thanking Iran for her aid, chose to antagonize Tehran by issuing statements in support of a secession of Azari-speaking provinces of Iran, a direct affront to Iran's territorial integrity.



The Aliyev clan, which succeeded Elchibey at the helm of Azarbaijan Republic, originally consists of former Soviet apparatchiks not part of the pan-Turkist movement (in fact pan-Turkists are among the domestic opposition to the Aliyev government).



This translated into a generally improved working relationship between Tehran and Baku which has lasted to the present day.



Nonetheless, other developments, chief among them Baku's increasing raprochement with the zionist settler regime (which even resulted in Azarbaijan being used as a platform for Mossad operations against Iran, such as the recruitment and handling of the murderers of Iranian nuclear scientists, or the flying of a zionist regime drone into Iranian airspace, which quite possibly took off from Azari territory), as well as occasional crackdowns on religiously-motivated Azaris by the secularist authorities in Baku (let's not forget that president Aliyev has been shown bowing before an obelisk and that Azarbaijan is practicing a very strict form of separation between state and religion, more so than Turkey, complete with hijab bans in a variety of public places), have prevented further closeness between the two countries.



Now since Armenia has appeared to seek some improvement in its relations with the US and zionist regimes over the past couple of years, this might compel Iran to rebalance its mutual relations with the two sides.



That said, when it comes to armed conflict between these two, Tehran's position will remain that of a mediator and Iran will continue to see its interest best served by a quick and peaceful resolution of any and all contentions separating its two neighbours.