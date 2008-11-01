What's in your Gun Locker?

metalfalcon said: i rather buy a nice home in any good housing scheme.



Firstly do you have a licence? If not then get one otherwise carrying one will get you sent to the ATC quicker then you can say "rubber baby buggy bumpers". Also you can pick up a captured one from Derra very cheap but it will be impossible to get out of there.The legal way is to first apply for a licence (the sporting version of the 5.56 = .223 Remington) so your weapon as long as it is semi auto .223 will be classified as a rifle and you can put your reason for applying as 1 of 2: Hunting or Self Defence.Your application form can be obtained from the following:Khi: Dont know the processLhr/Rwp: Goto DCO office or local Kachari OfficeNWFP: SameIsbd/Fed Capital: Ministry of Interior or Kachari (F-8)Do note that unless you have lots of Dosh or Safarish (Friends in high places) be prepared to become part of the waiting list which is very long, the quota is small and if you know someone in Gov each minister gets a quota and they can get you one out of their Quota"Also a good part of obtaining a Islamabad Fire Arms Licence is that it is all Pakistan.Then once you have your licence you can put you weapon on the Licence and you will also get a ammo quota, this stipulates you can carry 30 rounds for Pistol, 30 rounds for rifle or 15 cartridges for shotgun.Hope this helps, if you still have questions go to your friendly neighbourhood gun dealer.