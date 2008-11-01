What's new

What's in your Gun Locker?

metalfalcon

metalfalcon

fatman17

fatman17

imran khan said:
i think 35000
AR-15 with auto option costs Rs, 7 lacs in karachi market.

my locker contains

Winchester .22 lever-action (15 rounds)
Baretta 9mm (8 rounds)
Tokarev TT (9 rounds) - chinese version.

i will try to post pics as soon as i take them
 
su-47

su-47

My gun locker contains.....nothing. I don't have a gun locker.

Seriously guys, what's the point of keeping guns at home. Especially automatic weapons?
 
fatman17

fatman17

su-47 said:
My gun locker contains.....nothing. I don't have a gun locker.

Seriously guys, what's the point of keeping guns at home. Especially automatic weapons?
i use my arsenal for target-shooting only, however with the law and order situation in karachi, a back-up is needed (God forbid)
 
metalfalcon

metalfalcon

fatman17 said:
AR-15 with auto option costs Rs, 7 lacs in karachi market.

my locker contains

Winchester .22 lever-action (15 rounds)
Baretta 9mm (8 rounds)
Tokarev TT (9 rounds) - chinese version.

i will try to post pics as soon as i take them
R u crazy mann ? 7 Lac :woot::woot: i rather buy a nice home in any good housing scheme.

Seriously mann plz tell me where to get this stuff and how much does it costs
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

su-47 said:
My gun locker contains.....nothing. I don't have a gun locker.

Seriously guys, what's the point of keeping guns at home. Especially automatic weapons?
Firstly,

Cheetah I am a good boy honest! ;), you must have me confused with this category of Idiot:

I assure you I am not from this section of society. :tsk:

Just to ensure we are all clear and every not thinking I am some gun loving nut job or &#8220;terrorist&#8221;; I was a tactics instructor for Anti Terrorist Squad, Islamabad Police and now head a Search and Rescue Team.

And just in case people are wondering the weapons I have are all legally registered weapons (under licence). Someone asked how much it cost; well this one cost me 500,000 Pakistani rupees, my &#8220;sporter&#8221; is a Semi Auto (Civilian) version of the Military AR14-A1.

This one was part of a shipment sent to Esajee and Sons, Rawalpindi. It is semi auto and came with three mags and an original sling. The sight is a Bushnell (one of my personal favourites).

Also in response to Su-47 &#8220;why we need guns in the house and why fully auto?&#8221;

It is not juts a Pakistani thing, in the US many people have access to far more exotic weapons systems (why dont you google it). Personally, Well my Ar-15 is the Civvie version it is not fully auto, my reasons for having weapon is two fold:

A) protection (if someone breaks into my house dialling 15 wont get me the help in time, I should know I was in 15).

B) Sport. (Excellent for Target Shooting on Single Shot, besides with the recent rise in the piggy population in Islamabad, I may apply for a licence and go hunting)&#8230;

Please can others share their pics or kit... Thank you :)
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

fatman17 said:
AR-15 with auto option costs Rs, 7 lacs in karachi market.

my locker contains

Winchester .22 lever-action (15 rounds)
Baretta 9mm (8 rounds)
Tokarev TT (9 rounds) - chinese version.

i will try to post pics as soon as i take them
Beretta, nice... Which model? 92Fs? I personally have a S&W 9mm but having tests the 92FS and 93R amazing weapon, smooth handling, the grip is fantastic and unlike the glock it does not snag on the quick-draw holster.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

metalfalcon said:
R u crazy mann ? 7 Lac :woot::woot: i rather buy a nice home in any good housing scheme.

Seriously mann plz tell me where to get this stuff and how much does it costs
Firstly do you have a licence? If not then get one otherwise carrying one will get you sent to the ATC quicker then you can say "rubber baby buggy bumpers". Also you can pick up a captured one from Derra very cheap but it will be impossible to get out of there.

The legal way is to first apply for a licence (the sporting version of the 5.56 = .223 Remington) so your weapon as long as it is semi auto .223 will be classified as a rifle and you can put your reason for applying as 1 of 2: Hunting or Self Defence.

Your application form can be obtained from the following:

Khi: Dont know the process
Lhr/Rwp: Goto DCO office or local Kachari Office
NWFP: Same
Isbd/Fed Capital: Ministry of Interior or Kachari (F-8)

Do note that unless you have lots of Dosh or Safarish (Friends in high places) be prepared to become part of the waiting list which is very long, the quota is small and if you know someone in Gov each minister gets a quota and they can get you one out of their Quota"

Also a good part of obtaining a Islamabad Fire Arms Licence is that it is all Pakistan.

Then once you have your licence you can put you weapon on the Licence and you will also get a ammo quota, this stipulates you can carry 30 rounds for Pistol, 30 rounds for rifle or 15 cartridges for shotgun.

Hope this helps, if you still have questions go to your friendly neighbourhood gun dealer.
 
Black Stone

Black Stone

Colt .45
Beretta 92
Glock 18

Collector Guns
Luger P08 Pistol
Colt Single Action Army.
Webley Revolver MK.IV

I wanted a RPG, then I changed my mind. :)
 
Kharian_Beast

Kharian_Beast

RescueRanger said:
Well is one of licensed babies i hold, many more in my home town of Mianwali:devil:...

My Armalite AR-15 "Sporter Carbine"
http://img352.imageshack.us/my.php?image=ar15sportersp1carbinevg3.jpg
http://g.imageshack.us/img352/ar15sportersp1carbinevg3.jpg/1/
---
I will post some more pics soon but in the meantime please share yours...
Nice, some of my friends in law enforcement have this in their home as well, so I don't know why SU-47 :cry: is shocked to see a semi auto version in a home?

Anyways currently I have nothing for self defense other than a cricket bat and some very good German cutlery in my kitchen. I always felt fully safe with my fists as well. Though with the crime rate in Western countries going up, and the economy coming down, I felt it only natural to be inclined to arm myself, to protect my rights and so forth.

Future gun locker is going to look like this :

1. Glock 32
2. Glock 19
3. Beretta AL391 semi auto shotgun

I think we have some giant laws over here that Pakistani's don't, so price is usually not even the first thing to look at when purchasing a weapon, usually it's legality. I don't think I can ever own an automatic for self defense/collection with these liberal laws in place :cry:
 
