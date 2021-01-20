What's new

What’s happening with China’s Uighurs?

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
820
-4
705
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland

Human rights groups say the Chinese are committing horrific crimes against Uighurs. The UN has raised the alarm. The US and Canada have called it genocide. But China has repeatedly denied the accusations. So what do we know? And should the world be doing more?


"The first thing they asked me was to take off my clothes…

They put me in the cell with the drug addicts and with the killers and they beat me." Abduweli Ayup, a Uighur, alleges he was raped and tortured while in detention in China for 15 months. His is one of a growing number of stories recounted by Uighurs fleeing their homeland, as China faces increasing criticism of its treatment of the country's Muslim population. Experts estimate one million people are being held in detention centres in China's Xinjiang region. The government denies the claims.

Sounds like the same thing the CCP have and are doing to the Tibetan's, and yet all the Muslims on here would rather lick the CCP boots.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Boris Johnson refuses to back Trump and Biden teams in calling Uighur situation ‘genocide’
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
type93
T
Zapper
What’s happening with China’s Uighurs? | Start Here
Replies
4
Views
156
ToddBing
ToddBing
terry5
Uighurs forced to eat pork as China expands Xinjiang pig farms
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
129
Views
5K
tower9
T
Reashot Xigwin
Chinese Ambassador denies treatment of Uighur on BBC
Replies
0
Views
345
Reashot Xigwin
Reashot Xigwin
striver44
Our souls are dead': how I survived a Chinese 're-education' camp for Uighurs
Replies
2
Views
200
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom