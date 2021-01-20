What’s happening with China’s Uighurs?

Sounds like the same thing the CCP have and are doing to the Tibetan's, and yet all the Muslims on here would rather lick the CCP boots.

Human rights groups say the Chinese are committing horrific crimes against Uighurs. The UN has raised the alarm. The US and Canada have called it genocide. But China has repeatedly denied the accusations. So what do we know? And should the world be doing more?"The first thing they asked me was to take off my clothes…They put me in the cell with the drug addicts and with the killers and they beat me." Abduweli Ayup, a Uighur, alleges he was raped and tortured while in detention in China for 15 months. His is one of a growing number of stories recounted by Uighurs fleeing their homeland, as China faces increasing criticism of its treatment of the country's Muslim population. Experts estimate one million people are being held in detention centres in China's Xinjiang region. The government denies the claims.