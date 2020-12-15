Log in
What’s happening with China’s Uighurs? | Start Here
Thread starter
Zapper
Start date
Today at 12:39 AM
Zapper
FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,938
-25
1,992
Country
Location
Today at 12:39 AM
#1
C
Cheepek
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Jan 17, 2021
67
0
76
Country
Location
57 minutes ago
#2
Same as what happened on June 4, 1989 i.e nothing.
F
FairAndUnbiased
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
7,434
0
11,057
Country
Location
50 minutes ago
#3
Where's the concrete proof?
US state department even admits they don't have evidence.
Even if true, what are you gonna do about it?
Similar threads
As China eclipses the U.S. economy, here's what Biden can do that Trump didn't: Ask for help
beijingwalker
Dec 15, 2020
Replies
3
Views
232
Dec 18, 2020
FairAndUnbiased
F
I was the Australian doctor on the WHO's COVID-19 mission to China. Here's what we found about the origins of the coronavirus
Nan Yang
Tuesday at 12:56 PM
2
Replies
21
Views
563
Thursday at 5:27 AM
TaiShang
NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies
rent4country
Jan 1, 2021
Replies
5
Views
297
Jan 5, 2021
TaiShang
Locked
What REALLY happened in Galwan those 2 nights, and the Indian soldier's bravery
rent4country
Sep 30, 2020
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Sep 30, 2020
krash
This is what COVID-19 did to start-ups in China
striver44
May 8, 2020
Replies
3
Views
389
May 8, 2020
atan651
A
