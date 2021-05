PaklovesTurkiye said:



@Areesh @StormBreaker From Actors to common man - Everyone is at mercy of these bloody goonsThey violate our lives/dignity/money everyday and there's no stopping them.Shouldn't we keep arms all the time while outside? Click to expand...

Is this your first holiday season in Karachi?The crime rate has gone up across the country due to economic hardships brought upon by the pandemic.Even small towns are facing a criminal streak. Hopefully tourism will help