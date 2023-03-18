What's new

What's going to happen to Pakistan economy and exports!?

I don't see a recovery possible

First we don't have confidence

Second even we get confidence back by some miracle we don't have capital

Third even if get capital we dont have time

Even we get all the above..we still have to face competition

The hard work done over last 3-4 years especially the COVID advantage which over exporters jumped upon is gone..

Pakistan is done when it comes to manufacturing
