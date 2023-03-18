What's going to happen to Pakistan economy and exports!?

ziaulislam
I don't see a recovery possible
First we don't have confidence
Second even we get confidence back by some miracle we don't have capital
Third even if get capital we dont have time
Even we get all the above..we still have to face competition
The hard work done over last 3-4 years especially the COVID advantage which over exporters jumped upon is gone..
Pakistan is done when it comes to manufacturing
