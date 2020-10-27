Whats going on in Israel

In recent days Israel has faced a lot of attacks



1) Attack on Israeli Spies in Erbil Iraq

2) Explosion in Missile Plant in Ramle City

3) Missile attack near Nuclear Reactor

4) Ammonia leakage in Coca Cola factory in Haifa

5) Hebrew Uni in Al Quds (Occupied Jerusalem) set on fire



All this in one week ? Israel did try to spin all of them as "accidents" but the smoke points towards those who wanted the fire of revenge..