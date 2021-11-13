What's new

What's going on against Muslims in India

HAIDER

HAIDER

For the last few days, Indian muslims are sharing most horrific videos of Muslim killing and rape of muslim young girls in India and constantly people are pouring those videos in whatsapp groups. I don't know if Mod allow me to post those videos. I have never seen such brutality in my life. They literally remind me how TTP used to slaughter our soldiers in Swat. But again those TTP slaughter their enemy that think of, but Modi lovers are looting, rape and destroying muslims property in broad daylight.
An image captured by a few Muslims family, where Hindu extremists slaughter and butcher the whole body of Muslim into pieces. A family was filming the whole brutality from their cameras. Muslims shops and houses are robbed by mobs, rape and looting are now commonly protected by Indian police.
The whole Muslim world is silent...and the champion of democracy..... I am speechless after watching those videos wish could post a few of them here ...
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

HAIDER said:



And swat TTP wasn't normal TTP, they did ISIS level brutalities
Like that particular group was crazier than even regular Taliban
So you know when they say shit is serious in India, y'all should think long and hard about it

I hope non-biggoted Indians understand the seriousness of this situation
 
jamahir

jamahir

HAIDER said:



Plain links please.
 
Dalit

Dalit

They chose India. This is the price the Indian Muslims will have to pay. Indian Muslims are cattle for RSS.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Mods a PM option is allowed?
Where @HAIDER can share videos with our esteemed member calling it fake?
Cause clearly sharing it here is a ban able offense
After seeing the videos I hope our member can come back and tell us if his assessment was wrong
 
Clutch

Clutch

Novus ordu seclorum said:
According to the Muslim world, Indian Muslims aren't Muslim. I have come across such comments many times over the years, in this forum as well.
If they don't stand up and declare jihad against oppression then they are not. They need to fight for their freedom and rights. In a just way. It's allowed in Islam.... Do not oppress, not be oppressed.
 
