What's going against Muslims in India

For the last few days, Indian muslims are sharing most horrific videos of Muslim killing and rape of muslim young girls in India and constantly people are pouring those videos in whatsapp groups. I don't know if Mod allow me to post those videos. I have never seen such brutality in my life. They literally remind me how TTP used to slaughter our soldiers in Swat. But again those TTP slaughter their enemy that think of, but Modi lovers are looting, rape and destroying muslims property in broad daylight.
An image captured by a few Muslims family, where Hindu extremists slaughter and butcher the whole body of Muslim into pieces. A family was filming the whole brutality from their cameras. Muslims shops and houses are robbed by mobs, rape and looting are now commonly protected by Indian police.
The whole Muslim world is silent...and the champion of democracy..... I am speechless after watching those videos wish could post a few of them here ...
 
